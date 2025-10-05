Best UPS For Uninterrupted Wi-Fi

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A reliable internet connection is crucial in today’s connected world. A power outage can disrupt your work, entertainment, and even security systems. That’s where an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for your Wi-Fi router and modem comes in handy. These devices provide backup power, ensuring your internet stays online even when the electricity goes out.

Choosing the right UPS can be tricky with so many options available. This guide will walk you through some of the best UPS solutions for your Wi-Fi router and modem, highlighting their key features and benefits, so you can make an informed decision.

Which UPS is Best for Wi-Fi Routers & Modems?

APC Back-UPS BE600M1

The APC Back-UPS BE600M1 is a popular choice for home users looking to protect their electronics. It provides battery backup and surge protection for your Wi-Fi router, modem, and other essential devices. This UPS is known for its reliability and ease of use.

The BE600M1 features six outlets, three of which provide battery backup and surge protection, while the other three offer surge protection only. This allows you to connect your router, modem, and other devices that need constant power, while also protecting other electronics from power surges. The unit also includes a USB charging port for your mobile devices.

Key Features:

6 Outlets (3 Battery Backup & Surge Protection, 3 Surge Protection Only)

USB Charging Port

Audible Alarms

Replaceable Battery

Price: $79.99

CyberPower CP600LCD

The CyberPower CP600LCD offers a compact and efficient solution for protecting your Wi-Fi router and modem. It features an LCD display that provides real-time information about the UPS’s status, including battery level, load capacity, and input voltage.

The CP600LCD provides surge protection and battery backup for your connected devices. It also features automatic voltage regulation (AVR), which stabilizes the AC voltage to protect your equipment from voltage fluctuations. This UPS is ideal for users who want a reliable and informative power backup solution.

Key Features:

LCD Display

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

8 Outlets (4 Battery Backup & Surge Protection, 4 Surge Protection Only)

Compact Design

Price: $89.95

Tripp Lite BC750U

The Tripp Lite BC750U is a versatile UPS that offers both battery backup and surge protection for your valuable electronics. It features eight outlets, four of which provide battery backup and surge protection, while the other four offer surge protection only.

The BC750U also includes a USB port for charging mobile devices and a replaceable battery for extended lifespan. It’s a solid choice for home and small office environments where reliable power protection is essential.

Key Features:

8 Outlets (4 Battery Backup & Surge Protection, 4 Surge Protection Only)

USB Charging Port

Replaceable Battery

Compact Footprint

Price: $110.00

APC Back-UPS Pro BR1000MS

The APC Back-UPS Pro BR1000MS is a more robust UPS designed for users who need extended battery backup time and advanced features. It features 10 outlets, six of which provide battery backup and surge protection, while the other four offer surge protection only.

The BR1000MS also includes automatic voltage regulation (AVR) and a user-replaceable battery. Its LCD display provides detailed information about the UPS’s status, including estimated runtime, load capacity, and battery health. This UPS is suitable for users who require a high-performance power backup solution.

Key Features:

10 Outlets (6 Battery Backup & Surge Protection, 4 Surge Protection Only)

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

LCD Display

User-Replaceable Battery

Price: $189.00

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD

The CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD is a high-capacity UPS that provides ample power and runtime for your Wi-Fi router, modem, and other critical devices. It features 12 outlets, six of which provide battery backup and surge protection, while the other six offer surge protection only.

This UPS also includes automatic voltage regulation (AVR) and an LCD display that provides real-time information about the UPS’s status. The CP1500AVRLCD is ideal for users who need a powerful and reliable power backup solution for their home or small office.

Key Features:

12 Outlets (6 Battery Backup & Surge Protection, 6 Surge Protection Only)

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)

LCD Display

Energy-Saving Technology

Price: $219.95

Amazon Basics Standby UPS 600VA 360W

The Amazon Basics Standby UPS offers a budget-friendly solution for protecting your Wi-Fi router and modem from power outages. It provides battery backup and surge protection for your connected devices.

This UPS features eight outlets, four of which provide battery backup and surge protection, while the other four offer surge protection only. It is a simple and affordable option for users who want basic power protection for their essential electronics.

Key Features:

8 Outlets (4 Battery Backup & Surge Protection, 4 Surge Protection Only)

Compact Design

Audible Alarms

Price: $68.99

Tips

Consider the power consumption of your router and modem when choosing a UPS.

Look for a UPS with automatic voltage regulation (AVR) to protect your devices from voltage fluctuations.

Check the battery backup time to ensure it meets your needs.

Choose a UPS with enough outlets to accommodate all your essential devices.

Consider a UPS with a user-replaceable battery for extended lifespan.

Power Protection: Staying Connected

Having a reliable UPS for your Wi-Fi router and modem is essential for maintaining an uninterrupted internet connection. By choosing the right UPS, you can protect your devices from power outages and ensure that you stay connected when you need it most.

FAQ

What is a UPS and why do I need one for my Wi-Fi router?

A UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) provides battery backup power in case of a power outage, ensuring your Wi-Fi router stays online.

How long will a UPS keep my Wi-Fi router running during a power outage?

The runtime depends on the UPS’s capacity and the power consumption of your router and modem. Typical runtimes range from 30 minutes to several hours.

Can a UPS protect my Wi-Fi router from power surges?

Yes, most UPS devices also offer surge protection, safeguarding your router and modem from damaging voltage spikes.

What size UPS do I need for my Wi-Fi router and modem?

Determine the power consumption (in watts) of your router and modem, and choose a UPS with a higher wattage capacity.

How often should I replace the battery in my UPS?

UPS batteries typically last 3-5 years. Check your UPS’s manual for specific replacement instructions and recommendations.

Feature Comparison

Feature APC BE600M1 CyberPower CP600LCD Tripp Lite BC750U Amazon Basics 600VA Battery Backup Outlets 3 4 4 4 Surge Protection Outlets 6 4 4 4 AVR No Yes No No LCD Display No Yes No No USB Charging Port Yes No Yes No Price $79.99 $89.95 $110.00 $68.99

