Best Trojan Remover for Windows 10: Top 10 Solutions

Searching for the best trojan remover for Windows 10? Trojans still cause havoc on PC, leading to data theft, ransoms, and backdoor control by hackers. What’s worse, Windows doesn’t always protect you.

Luckily, I tested countless software and tools to find the most reliable ones.

Best Trojan Remover for Windows 10

Protection Score Real-time Protection Ease of Use/ Performance Extra Features Free Trial/ Version ESET 6/6 Yes 5/5 Safe Browsing, Firewall, Mobile Protection 30-day Free Trial Bitdefender 6/6 Yes 4.5/5 Safe Browsing, VPN 30-day Free Trial Avast Free 6/6 Yes 4.5/5 Network Protection, Ransomware Shield Free Forever AVG 6/6 Yes 4/5 Phishing and Network protection 30-day Free Trial, Free Forever version available Avira 6/6 Yes 4/5 Safe Browsing, Password Manager, Ad-Blocking 30-day Free Trial, Free Forever version lacks web protection Kaspersky 6/6 Yes 4/5 Safe Browsing, VPN, PC performance Tweaks 30-day Free Trial G Data Internet Security 6/6 Yes 3.5/5 Safe Browsing, Firewall, Keylogging Protection 30-day Free Trial for the Standard version only K7 Total Security 5.5/6 Yes 4/5 Safe Browsing & Anti-Phishing, USB Protection, AI anti-Ransomware 30-day Free Trial Spyhunter 5.5/6 Yes 3/5 Scans for PUPs & Vulnerable Software, Custom Malware Fixes 7-day Free Trial Bkav Pro 4/6 Yes 3/5 AI-based Real-Time Monitoring, Smart Firewall 30-day Free Trial

1. ESET Home Security Essential

ESET Home Security is a comprehensive antivirus suite that offers full protection against trojans and other Windows threats. Android users can also benefit from its accompanying app.

Once installed, you get real-time protection from incoming trojans and viruses. Moreover, you can schedule or perform a full PC scan anytime. I found it fast and not a huge resource hog.

ESET is independently tested by four reputable labs and consistently receives the best scores (6/6). It ranked advanced in its last AV-Test assessment. This means it’s excellent at removing trojans.

Additionally, you get a safe browsing extension, which blocks phishing sites and other dangerous pages and emails.

Its network inspector checks your home network and connected smart devices for vulnerabilities. You can also filter unwanted content with a firewall.

For extra protection while shopping or browsing, simply turn on Safe Banking & Browsing mode.

You can try ESET Home Security Essential for free for 30 days. Otherwise, it’s $59.99/yr for three devices or $49.99 for one device.

PROS CONS High detection rate Firewall uses annoying popups Real-time protection Safe browsing, banking, and shopping Extras like a firewall and mobile protection

2. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus

The best all-round version of Bitdefender for trojan removal is Antivirus Plus. This lightweight software provides real-time protection from all trojans, viruses, and malware on Windows.

It also has safe browsing features for general anti-phishing and safe online banking.

One notable extra feature is Bitdefender VPN. This encrypts your internet traffic from snoopers and hides your real IP address location. However, it’s limited without a separate subscription.

I like that it’s unintrusive, knowing not to pop up when gaming and working. Scanning is as easy as clicking a button.

AV-Test gives it an aggregate detection score of 6/6 and it particularly excels at blocking phishing sites.

Try it for free for 30 days or get the current $24.99/yr plan (usually $49.99) to cover three PCs.

PROS CONS Comes with a VPN Full VPN access requires subscription High detection rate Non-interruption modes Excellent safe browsing and banking

3. Avast Free

You can’t go wrong with a free product. Avast Free happens to be one of the best trojan removers and antiviruses for Windows.

It has a 6/6 score from AV-Test in December and provides fast smart scanning and AI in its protection process.

As a free tool, its extra features are limited. However, real-time protection, a firewall, and a network inspector are all present.

The latter scans your network and devices for vulnerabilities and unauthorized access.

One noteworthy feature is its Ransomware Shield which stops trojans from modifying or encrypting your files.

PROS CONS Uses AI to help detection Tries to upsell its paid products 6/6 detection score Wants you to register by email Network protection Dedicated ransomware shield

4. AVG Internet Security

With a fresh 2025 update, AVG Internet Security remains a strong contender for the best trojan remover for Windows 10.

Its Behavior Shield recognizes when trojans are trying to modify your system. Moreover, its real-time protection blocks all incoming threats. This includes phishing, email, and network threats.

AVG uses AI to identify new malware, while its CyberCapture feature uploads new threats when discovered for analysis.

Smart and deep scans remove any viruses, trojans, spyware, and other malware currently on your PC.

Furthermore, Do Not Disturb and Silent modes can pause activity if you don’t wish to be interrupted.

Its only drawback is it tends to be more resource-intensive than other picks.

Pricing starts at $46.68/yr for the first year and $77.99 thereafter.

PROS CONS 6/6 detection rate Not much extra beyond its free version Always monitoring for new threats Resource intensive Protects from phishing, including emails Protects from network attacks

5. Avira Internet Security

Avira Internet Security has everything you need to keep malware at bay. Its powerful real-time anti-virus protection automatically blocks all threats, including phishing attempts. Moreover, it pays special attention to ransomware.

This prevents trojans or other malware from attempting to steal your data or hijack your PC. It even identifies unknown threats and evolves with them.

Of course, it can also perform a full scan to eliminate trojans already on your PC.

Additionally, its browser extension blocks ads and tracking cookies, so advertisers have a harder time targeting you.

Moreover, its password manager can generate strong passcodes and alert you about breaches.

You can get Avira for one PC at $34.99/yr for the first year and $70.99/yr thereafter. Try this version for free for 30 days or opt for the free one, which lacks web protection.

PROS CONS Full real-time protection The free version may be all you need to remove trojans 6/6 detection score Extras like ad-blocking and password manager Has a free version that lacks web protection

6. Kaspersky Plus

Kaspersky Plus provides a comprehensive suite of antivirus, privacy, and performance features, so trojans are the least of your worries. A simple scan deals with existing malware, and it has an emergency rescue feature for highly compromised systems.

You get real-time computer and web monitoring. It detects any change to your PC, unsafe sites, malicious downloads, cryptojacking attempts, or suspicious web links.

It also identifies suspicious activity on your network and blocks direct attacks with a firewall.

Extras include a disk and registry cleaner and startup manager, to maintain performance. Plus, safe banking and shopping modes and a free unlimited VPN offer an extra layer of security.

Before requiring a premium license, you can use a 30-day free trial. Unfortunately, due to being based in Russia, US users can’t purchase it directly from Kaspersky.com.

PROS CONS 6/6 detection rate Must use secondary sites to purchase in the US Unlimited VPN High-level of real-time monitoring Lots of useful extras

7. G Data Internet Security

Internet Security from G Data has a 6/6 detection rate and runs in real time. It updates hourly to protect against new malware and trojans. However, it can also be a bit of a resource hog.

The suite monitors for exploits and has strong ransomware protection, ensuring that your data remains safe and accessible.

Moreover, BankGuard detects banking trojans and replaces the affected memory with a safe copy.

Other features include phishing and email protection, a firewall, and a dedicated keylogging detector.

Pricing starts at $39.95/yr for one computer/device.

PROS CONS Covers every trojan related security feature Free trial is only for the Standard plan Safe banking Resource intensive Dedicated keylogging protection Less intuitive than other picks 6/6 detection rate VPN is a paid add-on

8. K7 Total Security

K7 Total Security has extensive features, is lightweight, and is easy to use. However, it’s ranked lower due to its 5.5/6 protection score.

Nonetheless, you still get real-time protection with anti-phishing while you browse, bank, and shop.

It also uses AI to aid in ransomware prevention and monitors your PC’s memory for suspicious activity.

One unique feature is USB protection, where it scans any new device plugged in.

At just $18/yr, it’s one of the most affordable for its range of features. You can also try it for free for 30 days.

PROS CONS Real-time protection, including anti-phishing Slightly less effective than others Advanced AI ransomware protection Protects against malicious USB devices Affordable yearly plan

9. EnigmaSoft Spyhunter

Spyhunter is an effective tool for removing trojans and other malware, albeit in a slower manner than the top picks. It was also last rated 5.5/6 by AV-Test.

Still, everything runs in real-time to block threats before infection. Furthermore, if SpyHunter can’t automatically remove malware, its built-in HelpDesk works to create a custom fix.

I like that it scans for software with security vulnerabilities or that might be loaded with ads and trackers.

If you want a basic, no-frills anti-trojan and virus tool, and don’t mind a dated interface, it’s worth trying.

After the free trial, it costs $42 for three months.

PROS CONS Real-time protection The free trial is only seven days Custom malware fixes The interface is a bit clunky and dated Scans for vulnerable software 5.5/6 protection score Scans for potentially unwanted programs (PUPs) Slower than others when scanning

10. Bkav Pro Internet Security AI

Honorable mention goes to Bkav Pro. This security software has its drawbacks – the website is Vietnamese and the software is in English, so it’s not the most intuitive.

Notwithstanding, it uses AI in promising ways. This includes analyzing the behavior of files and processes on your PC and a smart firewall to block unauthorized access attempts.

It’s moderately good at scanning and removing trojans and malware, with a 4/5 protection score.

It’s worth a try with a 30-day free trial. At $12/yr, it’s also very affordable.

PROS CONS Real-time threat monitoring Lowest protection score AI, including a Smart firewall The website itself isn’t in English Full malware scanning options Not as easy to use as the others 30-day free trial

How I Chose the Best Trojan Remover for Windows 10

I tested many trojan removers to find the best. To make the list, I considered the following features:

High Protection Rate – I relied on industry-standard scores from AV-Test to include tools with proven high detection rates.

– I relied on industry-standard scores from AV-Test to include tools with proven high detection rates. Real-time Protection – The best software provides active, continuous monitoring to prevent trojan infections, phishing attempts, and other malware from entering your system.

– The best software provides active, continuous monitoring to prevent trojan infections, phishing attempts, and other malware from entering your system. Ease of Use – It should be easy to scan with features that are self-explanatory. I tried to avoid tools that do too much upselling and give unnecessary notifications. Or bombard you with confusing or unneeded features.

– It should be easy to scan with features that are self-explanatory. I tried to avoid tools that do too much upselling and give unnecessary notifications. Or bombard you with confusing or unneeded features. Free Trials and Pricing – Trojan removers with free versions or at least free trials got priority over those that push payment right away.

– Trojan removers with free versions or at least free trials got priority over those that push payment right away. Extra Protection Features – The ability to scan and remove trojans and other malware is the bare minimum. I prioritized apps with extras like safe banking, firewalls, home network monitoring, VPNs, etc.

Conclusion

The best trojan remover for Windows 10 depends on your needs and budget. However, all my top picks do an outstanding job of removing trojans and other threats.

My current go-to is ESET for its comprehensive real-time, browsing, and network protection. However, those on a tight budget can’t go wrong with Avast Free.

Have you tried any of the above? What’s your favorite trojan remover? Let me know in the comments below!