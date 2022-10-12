Best Microsoft deals in Prime Early Access Sale

Microsoft is participating in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and before the event ends, here are the best deals you can snatch now, from laptops and tablets to accessories and other products.

US Prime Early Access Sale

For Windows 11 laptops, try the Razer Book 13, which currently offers a 37% discount in Prime Early Access. It is armed with Intel Core i7-1165G7 4 Core, Intel Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Another deal worth considering is the SAMSUNG Galaxy Book2 Pro, which has a 35% price slash today. Experience its wide 13.3″ FHD AMOLED screen and system powered with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo-certified processor and 8GB RAM.

Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio today through its 11% discount offer. The 14.4″ touchscreen laptop deal boasts Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD configurations, though you can choose beyond the said details depending on your need.

Microsoft is offering a Microsoft 365 Family deal with a 38% discount today. The package includes a Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with auto-renewal for digital download, which is good for up to six people.

For those looking for a versatile Windows 11 laptop, ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 will help you save up to $300 this Prime Early Access. Aside from its 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB VRAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, what makes the Duo 15 a fine choice among professionals is its wide 15.6-inch OLED 4K touch display and tilted ScreenPad Plus for more viewing space and comfort.

UK Prime Early Access Sale

The 13-inch 2-in-1 tablet PC 2022 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD offers one of Microsoft’s biggest discounts in Prime Early Access. It gets a huge 40% price slash while giving you an 8-core performance through its custom-built Microsoft processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 offers a 20% discount, giving you Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD configurations. It also features a high-resolution 13″ PixelSense Flow touch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. And to make it perfect for professionals, Microsoft designed it with Studio Mics and an HD rear-facing camera with support for 4K video.

Experience the lightweight body of iOTA Flo, an 11.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC. It is 45% cheaper today, which is ideal for students and other casual laptop users. You can also try the iOTA Flo 360 touchscreen laptop with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, and Intel Celeron Processor, which is also on sale today, giving you a 35% discount.

Microsoft is also offering discounted deals on its Modern USB headset, a perfect accessory for professionals with tons of online meetings to handle. It boasts a background noise-reducing microphone and high-quality stereo speakers optimized for the user’s voice. Most of all, it is certified for Microsoft Teams, making it perfect for your already existing Microsoft devices and subscriptions.

Both Nightfall and Forest versions of Microsoft Modern Camo Mouse are on sale, giving you a decent 32% off this Prime Early Access. Whatever look you might want to choose, nonetheless, you’ll get a compact go-to mouse that can connect to your Windows 10 device via Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Plus, it has up to 12 months of battery life, making it as convenient as any other conventional mouse, minus the cable.

Go fully wireless with this combo offering a 46% price slash. Both devices have 2.4 GHz wireless technology, allowing them to connect up to a 15-foot range.