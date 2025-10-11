Best Screen Mirroring Apps For PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Screen mirroring apps have become essential tools for both personal and professional use, allowing users to seamlessly share content from their smartphones or tablets to a larger PC screen. Whether you’re giving a presentation, watching a movie, or playing mobile games, the right screen mirroring app can significantly enhance your experience. With the rise of remote work and online collaboration, having a reliable screen mirroring solution is more important than ever.

In this article, we’ll explore the top six screen mirroring apps for PC in 2025, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing. We’ll also provide tips on choosing the right app for your specific needs and answer some frequently asked questions about screen mirroring.

Which Screen Mirroring App is Right For You?

ApowerMirror

ApowerMirror is a versatile screen mirroring app that supports both Android and iOS devices. It allows you to stream your mobile screen to your PC with ease, offering features like screen recording, screenshot capture, and whiteboard annotation. ApowerMirror is particularly useful for presentations, online teaching, and gaming.

ApowerMirror can help users who want to present mobile content on a larger screen, record gameplay, or collaborate on projects remotely. Its intuitive interface and robust features make it a popular choice among users.

Key Features:

Supports both Android and iOS devices

Screen recording and screenshot capture

Whiteboard annotation for presentations

Control Android devices from PC using mouse and keyboard

Pricing: 29.95

LetsView

LetsView is a free screen mirroring app that offers seamless streaming from your mobile device to your PC. It supports multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. LetsView is known for its simplicity and ease of use, making it an excellent option for users who want a straightforward screen mirroring solution.

LetsView simplifies the process of mirroring a mobile screen to a PC, making it ideal for sharing photos, videos, and documents. Its free price point and user-friendly interface make it accessible to a wide range of users.

Key Features:

Completely free to use

Supports Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac

Screen recording and screenshot capture

Full-screen display with adjustable resolution

Pricing: Free

AirDroid Cast

AirDroid Cast is a powerful screen mirroring app that allows you to control your Android or iOS device from your PC. It offers features like remote control, file transfer, and screen sharing, making it a comprehensive solution for managing your mobile device from your computer. AirDroid Cast is particularly useful for gamers and developers who need to test apps on different devices.

AirDroid Cast enables users to remotely control their mobile devices from a PC, making it suitable for gaming, app testing, and remote support. Its advanced features and cross-platform compatibility make it a valuable tool.

Key Features:

Remote control of Android and iOS devices from PC

File transfer between mobile device and PC

Screen sharing with audio

Supports multiple connection methods (USB, Wi-Fi, AirPlay)

Pricing: 3.99

Vysor

Vysor allows you to view and control your Android device on your PC. It offers features like keyboard typing, mouse control, and drag-and-drop file transfer, making it a convenient tool for developers and users who want to manage their Android device from their computer. Vysor is known for its simplicity and ease of use.

Vysor streamlines the process of controlling an Android device from a PC, making it ideal for developers testing apps or users managing their mobile device. Its simple setup and intuitive interface make it a popular choice.

Key Features:

Control Android device from PC using mouse and keyboard

Keyboard typing and drag-and-drop file transfer

Easy setup with USB debugging

Full-screen mode for immersive experience

Pricing: 2.50

TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a well-known remote access and screen sharing app that supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It allows you to remotely control another computer or mobile device, making it a versatile tool for remote support, online meetings, and collaboration. TeamViewer is widely used in both personal and professional settings.

TeamViewer offers a reliable solution for remote access and screen sharing, making it suitable for remote support, online meetings, and collaborative projects. Its cross-platform compatibility and robust features make it a trusted tool.

Key Features:

Remote control of computers and mobile devices

File transfer and screen sharing

Online meeting and collaboration tools

Cross-platform compatibility (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS)

Pricing: 24.90

AnyDesk

AnyDesk is a fast and reliable remote desktop app that allows you to access and control computers remotely. It offers features like low latency, high frame rates, and secure connections, making it an excellent option for remote work, online support, and gaming. AnyDesk is known for its performance and security.

AnyDesk provides a high-performance solution for remote desktop access, making it ideal for remote work, online support, and gaming. Its low latency and secure connections ensure a smooth and secure experience.

Key Features:

Remote access and control of computers

Low latency and high frame rates

Secure connections with encryption

File transfer and clipboard sharing

Pricing: 9.90

Feature Comparison

Feature ApowerMirror LetsView AirDroid Cast Vysor TeamViewer AnyDesk Price 29.95 Free 3.99 2.50 24.90 9.90 Android Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes iOS Support Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Remote Control Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes File Transfer No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Screen Recording Yes Yes Yes No Yes No

Tips

Consider your primary use case: Are you using the app for presentations, gaming, or remote support?

Are you using the app for presentations, gaming, or remote support? Check for device compatibility: Make sure the app supports your mobile device and PC operating system.

Make sure the app supports your mobile device and PC operating system. Evaluate the features: Look for features like screen recording, remote control, and file transfer.

Look for features like screen recording, remote control, and file transfer. Read user reviews: See what other users are saying about the app’s performance and reliability.

See what other users are saying about the app’s performance and reliability. Test the free trial: If available, try the free trial to see if the app meets your needs.

Final Thoughts On Screen Mirroring Apps

Choosing the right screen mirroring app can greatly improve how you interact with your devices, whether for work, entertainment, or collaboration. Evaluate your needs and choose an app that provides the features and performance you require.

FAQ

What is screen mirroring?

Screen mirroring is the process of displaying the screen of one device (like a smartphone or tablet) on another device (like a PC) in real-time.

Is screen mirroring safe?

Yes, screen mirroring is generally safe, but it’s important to use reputable apps and secure connections to protect your data.

Can I control my phone from my PC with screen mirroring?

Yes, some screen mirroring apps, like AirDroid Cast and Vysor, allow you to control your phone from your PC using a mouse and keyboard.

Do I need Wi-Fi for screen mirroring?

While Wi-Fi is often used for screen mirroring, some apps also support USB connections for a more stable connection.

