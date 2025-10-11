7 Best Virtual Surround Sound Software For Immersive Audio

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Virtual surround sound software can transform your listening experience, making your headphones sound like a full-fledged surround sound system. Whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or just listening to music, the right software can add depth and realism to your audio.

This article explores seven of the best virtual surround sound software options available today. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing to help you choose the perfect one for your needs.

Which Virtual Surround Sound Software is Right for You?

1. Dolby Atmos for Headphones

Dolby Atmos for Headphones is a spatial sound technology that creates a three-dimensional audio environment. It works by placing sounds in a virtual space around you, making you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. This is especially beneficial for gaming and movies, where directional audio cues can enhance immersion and provide a competitive edge. Dolby Atmos is known for its precise sound placement and realistic audio rendering.

Dolby Atmos for Headphones enhances the soundstage, creating a more spacious and immersive sound. It also improves the clarity and detail of audio, making it easier to hear subtle sounds. This can significantly improve your overall listening experience, whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or listening to music.

Key Features:

Precise sound placement

Realistic audio rendering

Customizable profiles

Optimized for gaming and movies

Pricing: $14.99

2. DTS Sound Unbound

DTS Sound Unbound unlocks DTS:X for home and mobile devices, providing immersive audio for gaming, movies, and music. DTS:X technology adapts to the speaker layout to create a natural and lifelike audio experience. It’s known for its dynamic range and ability to deliver powerful bass and clear highs, making every sound detail come alive.

DTS Sound Unbound is compatible with a wide range of headphones and speakers, making it a versatile option for users with different audio setups. It also offers customizable settings that allow you to tailor the sound to your preferences. This ensures that you get the best possible audio experience, no matter what you’re listening to.

Key Features:

DTS:X technology

Dynamic range

Customizable settings

Wide compatibility

Pricing: $19.99

3. Razer THX Spatial Audio

Razer THX Spatial Audio is a virtual surround sound solution that delivers immersive audio for gaming and entertainment. It creates a 360-degree soundscape, making you feel like you’re in the center of the action. THX Spatial Audio is known for its accurate sound positioning and clear audio reproduction.

Razer THX Spatial Audio is integrated with Razer Synapse, allowing you to customize your audio settings and create profiles for different games and applications. It also features a built-in equalizer that allows you to fine-tune the sound to your liking. This ensures that you get the best possible audio experience, no matter what you’re doing.

Key Features:

360-degree soundscape

Accurate sound positioning

Razer Synapse integration

Customizable equalizer

Pricing: $19.99

4. HeSuVi (HeSuVi Virtual Surround)

HeSuVi (HeSuVi Virtual Surround) is a free and open-source virtual surround sound solution that uses HRTF (Head-Related Transfer Function) filters to create a realistic 3D audio experience. It’s compatible with a wide range of headphones and audio devices, making it a versatile option for users on a budget. HeSuVi is known for its customizability and ability to emulate different surround sound systems.

HeSuVi allows you to load different HRTF profiles to simulate the sound of various headphones and speaker setups. It also features a built-in equalizer and other audio processing tools that allow you to fine-tune the sound to your liking. This makes it a great option for users who want to experiment with different audio settings and create their own custom sound profiles.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

HRTF filters

Customizable profiles

Wide compatibility

Pricing: Free

5. Windows Sonic for Headphones

Windows Sonic for Headphones is a spatial sound solution built into Windows 10 and 11. It’s a free option that provides basic virtual surround sound capabilities for headphones. Windows Sonic is easy to set up and use, making it a convenient option for users who want a simple and straightforward virtual surround sound experience.

Windows Sonic is compatible with most headphones and provides a decent level of immersion for gaming and movies. While it may not be as advanced as some of the other options on this list, it’s a good starting point for users who are new to virtual surround sound. It offers a noticeable improvement over standard stereo audio.

Key Features:

Free and built-in to Windows

Easy to set up and use

Compatible with most headphones

Basic virtual surround sound capabilities

Pricing: Free

6. Boom3D

Boom3D is a system-wide volume booster and equalizer that also offers virtual surround sound capabilities. It’s available for Windows and macOS and is known for its ease of use and ability to enhance the overall audio quality of your system. Boom3D uses a patented 3D surround sound technology to create a more immersive listening experience.

Boom3D allows you to customize the sound of your system with a variety of presets and equalizer settings. It also features a built-in audio player that supports a wide range of audio formats. This makes it a great option for users who want to improve the audio quality of their entire system, not just specific applications.

Key Features:

System-wide audio enhancement

3D surround sound technology

Customizable presets and equalizer

Built-in audio player

Pricing: $49.99

7. Creative SXFI

Creative SXFI (Super X-Fi) is a headphone holography technology that recreates the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in your headphones. It works by mapping your head and ears to create a personalized audio profile. SXFI is known for its realistic and immersive soundstage.

Creative SXFI requires you to use compatible headphones or a SXFI Amp to experience its full potential. Once you’ve created your personalized audio profile, you’ll be able to enjoy a truly immersive and realistic sound experience. SXFI is especially impressive for gaming and movies, where it can create a sense of presence and depth that is unmatched by other virtual surround sound solutions.

Key Features:

Headphone holography technology

Personalized audio profiles

Realistic and immersive soundstage

Compatible with SXFI headphones and amps

Pricing: Varies depending on the product

Tips

Experiment with the settings of your chosen virtual surround sound software to find the perfect sound profile for your ears and listening preferences. Different software works better with different headphones, so it’s worth trying out a few different options to see which one sounds best to you. Also, consider the type of content you’ll be listening to most often, as some software is better suited for gaming, while others are better for movies or music.

Software Price Key Features Dolby Atmos for Headphones $14.99 Precise sound placement, realistic audio rendering, customizable profiles, optimized for gaming and movies DTS Sound Unbound $19.99 DTS:X technology, dynamic range, customizable settings, wide compatibility Razer THX Spatial Audio $19.99 360-degree soundscape, accurate sound positioning, Razer Synapse integration, customizable equalizer HeSuVi (HeSuVi Virtual Surround) Free Free and open-source, HRTF filters, customizable profiles, wide compatibility

| Windows Sonic for Headphones | Free | Free and built-in to Windows, easy to set up

FAQ

