Best Rotoscoping Software: Our 2025 Picks

Rotoscoping, the technique of creating animations by tracing over live-action footage, demands precision and the right tools. Choosing the best rotoscoping software can significantly impact the efficiency and quality of your work, whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out in the world of animation.

In this article, we’ll explore six of the best rotoscoping software options available in 2025, based on our extensive testing. We’ll delve into their features, strengths, and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect fit for your rotoscoping needs.

What is the Best Rotoscoping Software to Use?

Adobe After Effects

Adobe After Effects remains a powerhouse in the motion graphics and visual effects industry, and its rotoscoping capabilities are top-notch. Its robust toolset, including the Roto Brush and refined matte tools, allows for precise and efficient rotoscoping, even with complex footage. After Effects integrates seamlessly with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications, making it a versatile choice for professionals. It’s a powerful piece of software that might take a while to learn, but it’s worth it.

After Effects excels in handling complex shapes and intricate details, making it suitable for demanding projects. Its integration with other Adobe tools streamlines workflows and enhances creative possibilities. The Roto Brush tool intelligently segments foreground and background elements, saving significant time and effort.

Key Features:

Roto Brush tool for intelligent segmentation

Refine Edge tool for clean mattes

Motion tracking and stabilization

Integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps

Pricing: \$22.99/month (single app) or \$59.99/month (all apps)

Silhouette

Silhouette is a dedicated rotoscoping and paint software specifically designed for visual effects. Its advanced tools and node-based workflow provide unparalleled control and precision. Silhouette’s stereoscopic rotoscoping capabilities make it a standout choice for 3D projects. It is a professional tool for studios.

Silhouette’s node-based architecture allows for complex compositing and effects workflows. Its stereoscopic rotoscoping tools are essential for 3D projects. The software’s shape tracking and planar tracking capabilities ensure accurate and efficient rotoscoping.

Key Features:

Node-based workflow

Stereoscopic rotoscoping tools

Shape tracking and planar tracking

Advanced matte manipulation

Pricing: \$1,695 (perpetual license) or \$345/year (subscription)

Mocha Pro

Mocha Pro is renowned for its planar tracking capabilities, which are invaluable for rotoscoping. Its ability to track surfaces even with significant perspective changes or occlusions makes it a powerful tool for isolating and manipulating elements in complex shots. Mocha Pro also offers advanced masking and object removal features.

Mocha Pro’s planar tracking technology allows for accurate tracking of surfaces, even with perspective changes or occlusions. Its advanced masking tools provide precise control over rotoscoping. The software’s object removal capabilities are useful for cleaning up footage.

Key Features:

Planar tracking technology

Advanced masking tools

Object removal capabilities

Integration with other VFX software

Pricing: \$695 (perpetual license) or \$295/year (subscription)

Natron

Natron is a free and open-source compositing software that offers robust rotoscoping tools. Its node-based workflow allows for flexible and non-destructive editing. Natron is a great option for budget-conscious users who need professional-grade rotoscoping capabilities.

Natron’s node-based workflow allows for complex compositing and effects workflows. Its rotoscoping tools are surprisingly powerful for a free software. The software’s open-source nature allows for customization and community support.

Key Features:

Node-based workflow

Free and open-source

Rotoscoping and masking tools

Support for various plugins

Pricing: Free

RunwayML

RunwayML stands out by integrating machine learning into the rotoscoping process. Its AI-powered tools can automatically detect and segment objects, significantly speeding up the rotoscoping workflow. RunwayML is a great option for those looking to leverage the power of AI in their animation projects.

RunwayML’s AI-powered tools automate object detection and segmentation, saving time and effort. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to users of all skill levels. The software’s cloud-based platform allows for collaboration and easy access to projects from anywhere.

Key Features:

AI-powered object detection and segmentation

User-friendly interface

Cloud-based platform

Collaboration tools

Pricing: Free (limited features) or \$15/month (unlimited features)

HitFilm Pro

HitFilm Pro is a video editing and visual effects software that includes comprehensive rotoscoping tools. Its integrated workflow allows for seamless transitions between editing and VFX tasks. HitFilm Pro is a good choice for filmmakers and video editors who need a versatile tool for both editing and rotoscoping.

HitFilm Pro’s integrated workflow streamlines the editing and VFX process. Its rotoscoping tools are powerful and easy to use. The software’s comprehensive feature set makes it a versatile choice for filmmakers and video editors.

Key Features:

Integrated editing and VFX workflow

Rotoscoping and masking tools

Motion tracking

3D model import

Pricing: \$349 (perpetual license)

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Adobe After Effects Silhouette Mocha Pro Natron RunwayML HitFilm Pro Workflow Layer-based Node-based Planar Node AI-Driven Integrated Keying Excellent Excellent Good Good Excellent Good Tracking Good Excellent Excellent Good Good Good Price \$22.99/month \$1,695 \$695 Free \$15/month \$349

Choosing the right rotoscoping software depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider the complexity of your projects, your desired level of control, and your familiarity with different workflows when making your decision.

Tips for Effective Rotoscoping

Plan your shots: Before you start rotoscoping, carefully plan your shots and identify the key elements that need to be isolated.

Before you start rotoscoping, carefully plan your shots and identify the key elements that need to be isolated. Use high-quality footage: The better the quality of your footage, the easier it will be to rotoscope.

The better the quality of your footage, the easier it will be to rotoscope. Take advantage of tracking tools: Use tracking tools to automate the rotoscoping process and save time.

Use tracking tools to automate the rotoscoping process and save time. Refine your mattes: Pay attention to the details and refine your mattes to ensure a clean and professional look.

Pay attention to the details and refine your mattes to ensure a clean and professional look. Practice, practice, practice: The more you practice rotoscoping, the better you’ll become.

Making the Right Choice

Selecting the ideal rotoscoping software depends heavily on the project’s complexity, budget constraints, and the user’s proficiency. Each tool offers unique strengths, catering to diverse needs within the animation and visual effects landscape.

FAQ

What is rotoscoping used for?

Rotoscoping is used to create animations by tracing over live-action footage, often used for visual effects, character animation, and motion graphics.

Is rotoscoping difficult to learn?

Rotoscoping can be challenging, requiring patience and precision, but with practice and the right software, it can be mastered.

What are the benefits of using rotoscoping software?

Rotoscoping software provides tools for precise tracing, masking, and tracking, enabling the creation of realistic and seamless animations.

Can you rotoscope in After Effects?

Yes, Adobe After Effects has rotoscoping tools, like the Roto Brush, used to isolate elements in a video.

What is the difference between rotoscoping and masking?

