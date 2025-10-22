How To Find Printer IP Address: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding your printer’s IP address is essential for various tasks, from setting up network printing to troubleshooting connection issues. This guide provides a clear and straightforward approach to help you locate your printer’s IP address, regardless of your operating system or printer model. Understanding this process can save you time and frustration when managing your home or office network.

Knowing your printer’s IP address allows you to directly communicate with it, configure its settings, and ensure seamless printing across your devices. Whether you’re a seasoned tech enthusiast or a beginner, this step-by-step guide will simplify the process, offering multiple methods to discover your printer’s IP address quickly and efficiently.

How Do I Find My Printer’s IP Address?

Method 1: Using the Printer’s Control Panel

Many modern printers have a built-in control panel with a menu that displays network information, including the IP address.

On your printer, navigate to the menu. This is usually done using buttons on the printer itself. Look for options like “Network Settings,” “Wireless Settings,” or “Information.” The exact wording varies by printer model. Select the appropriate option. Locate the “IP Address” entry. It will typically be displayed in the format of four numbers separated by periods (e.g., 192.168.1.100).

Method 2: Through Your Router’s Admin Interface

Your router acts as the central hub for your network, and you can often find a list of connected devices, including your printer, along with their IP addresses.

Open a web browser on your computer. Enter your router’s IP address in the address bar. Common router addresses are 192.168.1.1, 192.168.0.1, or 10.0.0.1. Check your router’s manual if you’re unsure. Log in to the router’s admin interface using your username and password. These are often printed on a sticker on the router itself. Navigate to the “Attached Devices,” “Device List,” or similar section. The wording varies by router model. Find your printer in the list. The IP address will be displayed next to its name or MAC address.

Method 3: Using Command Prompt (Windows)

The Command Prompt in Windows allows you to use network commands to find your printer’s IP address.

Open the Command Prompt. You can search for “cmd” in the Windows search bar and press Enter. Type ipconfig /all and press Enter. Look for the network adapter that corresponds to your printer’s connection (e.g., Ethernet adapter or Wireless LAN adapter). Scroll down to find the “Default Gateway” IP address. This is your router’s IP address. Type arp -a and press Enter. Look for the MAC address of your printer. You can usually find the MAC address printed on a sticker on the printer itself. Match the MAC address to the corresponding IP address in the arp -a output.

Method 4: Using Terminal (macOS)

Similar to Command Prompt in Windows, Terminal in macOS allows you to use network commands.

Open Terminal. You can find it in the /Applications/Utilities/ folder. Type arp -a and press Enter. Look for the MAC address of your printer. You can usually find the MAC address printed on a sticker on the printer itself. Match the MAC address to the corresponding IP address in the arp -a output.

Method 5: Using System Preferences/Settings (macOS & Windows)

Both macOS and Windows provide a way to view connected devices and their IP addresses through system settings.

macOS:

Click the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.” Click “Printers & Scanners.” Select your printer from the list. Look for the “Location” or “Address” field. The IP address may be displayed here.

Windows:

Open “Settings” (Windows key + I). Click “Devices” then “Printers & scanners.” Select your printer from the list. Click “Manage.” Under “General”, you might see the IP Address listed or a link to “Printer properties” where you can find it.

Tips

If your printer is connected via USB, it will not have an IP address. IP addresses are only assigned to network-connected devices.

If you’re still having trouble finding your printer’s IP address, consult your printer’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for specific instructions.

Consider assigning a static IP address to your printer to prevent it from changing in the future. This can be done through your router’s admin interface.

Easily Locating Your Printer’s Network Address

Finding your printer’s IP address doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By utilizing the methods outlined above, you can quickly identify the address and proceed with your networking or troubleshooting needs.

FAQ

How do I find my printer’s IP address on my iPhone? You can’t directly find the printer’s IP address on your iPhone. You’ll need to use one of the methods described above, such as checking your router’s admin interface.

How do I find my printer’s IP address on my Android phone? Similar to iPhone, you can’t directly find the printer’s IP address on your Android phone. Use methods like checking your router’s admin interface.

What is a printer IP address? A printer IP address is a unique numerical identifier assigned to your printer when it’s connected to a network, allowing devices on the network to communicate with it.

Why do I need my printer’s IP address? You need your printer’s IP address to set up network printing, troubleshoot connection issues, access the printer’s web interface, or configure advanced settings.

Can the printer IP address change? Yes, the printer IP address can change if your printer is configured to use DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol). You can assign a static IP address to prevent this.

Quick Reference Table: Finding Your Printer’s IP Address

Method Description Difficulty Printer Control Panel Access the printer’s menu to view network settings and IP address. Easy Router Admin Interface Log in to your router and view the list of connected devices. Medium Command Prompt (Windows) Use ipconfig and arp -a commands to find the IP address. Medium Terminal (macOS) Use arp -a command to find the IP address. Medium System Preferences/Settings Check printer properties in system settings. Easy

Final Thoughts

Finding your printer’s IP address is a straightforward process when you know where to look. These methods provide a comprehensive guide to help you locate the information you need, ensuring seamless printing and network management.

