How To Change Your Home Page Settings In Microsoft Edge: A Step-by-Step Guide

Microsoft Edge offers a customizable browsing experience, and one of the most important aspects of that is setting your preferred home page. Whether you want to start your browsing sessions with a specific news site, your favorite search engine, or a blank page, Edge makes it easy to configure your home page to suit your needs. This guide will walk you through the process of changing your home page settings in Microsoft Edge, ensuring you have a smooth and personalized browsing experience every time you open the browser.

Changing your home page in Edge is a simple process that can significantly improve your browsing workflow. By setting a home page that aligns with your daily habits, you can save time and access the information you need quickly. Let’s dive into the step-by-step instructions on how to customize your home page settings in Microsoft Edge.

Changing Your Home Page in Microsoft Edge: How Do I Do It?

Accessing Edge Settings

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three horizontal dots (Settings and more) in the upper-right corner of the browser window. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

Navigating to the Startup Settings

In the Settings menu, click on “Start, home, and new tabs” in the left-hand sidebar.

Choosing Your Home Page Option

Under the “When Edge starts” section, you’ll see several options. Choose the option that best suits your needs:

Open new tab page: Opens the default Edge new tab page.

Opens the default Edge new tab page. Continue where you left off: Restores your previous browsing session, opening all the tabs that were open when you last closed Edge.

Restores your previous browsing session, opening all the tabs that were open when you last closed Edge. Open these pages: Allows you to specify one or more web pages to open as your home page.

Specifying Your Home Page(s)

If you selected “Open these pages,” click the “Add a new page” button. Enter the URL of the web page you want to set as your home page. Click “Add.” Repeat steps 1-3 for each additional page you want to set as a home page. Edge will open all specified pages when you launch it.

Removing or Editing Home Pages

If you want to remove a home page, hover over the URL you want to remove. Click the three horizontal dots (More actions) next to the URL. Select “Delete” from the dropdown menu. If you want to edit a home page, follow steps 1 and 2, but select “Edit” and update the URL.

Tips for Managing Your Home Page

Consider using a search engine like Google or DuckDuckGo as your home page for quick access to search.

If you frequently check a specific news site, set it as your home page to stay informed.

For a clean and minimalist experience, choose the “Open new tab page” option.

You can set multiple home pages to open several useful sites at once.

Regularly review your home page settings to ensure they still align with your browsing habits.

Configuring Edge Startup Boost and Sleeping Tabs

Edge offers two features that can help improve performance and reduce resource consumption: Startup boost and Sleeping Tabs.

Startup Boost: This feature allows Edge to launch faster by running some core processes in the background even when the browser is closed.

In Edge Settings, go to “System and performance”. Toggle the “Startup boost” option to “On”.

Sleeping Tabs: This feature automatically puts inactive tabs to sleep, freeing up system resources.

In Edge Settings, go to “System and performance”. Adjust the “Put inactive tabs to sleep after the specified amount of time” setting to your preference.

Home Page Settings: A Quick Comparison

Feature Open new tab page Continue where you left off Open these pages Pros Clean, minimalist Restores session Fully customizable Cons No specific content Can be resource-intensive Requires setup Best For General browsing Research, long sessions Specific workflows

Choosing the right home page setting depends on your individual needs and browsing habits. The table above provides a quick comparison to help you decide which option is best for you.

Setting the Right Home Page for Your Needs

Configuring your home page in Microsoft Edge is a simple yet powerful way to personalize your browsing experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure that Edge opens to the pages you use most frequently, saving you time and improving your overall productivity.

FAQ

How do I set a specific website as my home page in Microsoft Edge? Go to Settings > Start, home, and new tabs > When Edge starts > Open these pages, then add the URL of the website.

Can I have multiple home pages in Microsoft Edge? Yes, you can add multiple URLs under the “Open these pages” option, and Edge will open all of them when you launch the browser.

How do I remove a home page from Microsoft Edge? In the “Open these pages” section, click the three dots next to the URL you want to remove and select “Delete.”

What does “Continue where you left off” mean in Microsoft Edge? This option restores your previous browsing session, opening all the tabs that were open when you last closed Edge.

How do I change the home page on the new tab page in Microsoft Edge? The new tab page is different from the home page. You can customize the new tab page by clicking the gear icon in the upper-right corner of the new tab page itself.

