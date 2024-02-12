Best Reddit Downloader [Top 9 Sites & Apps]
Need a reliable Reddit downloader ASAP? I know what you mean.
I spend a lot of time on Reddit but find it annoying that the app and site don’t support downloading videos and other content as a feature. Fortunately, I searched for sites, apps, and other tools that promise to do so.
After getting hands-on with as many as I could, I’ve narrowed down the 9 best Reddit Downloader solutions, so you can pick one that works best for you.
9 Best Reddit Downloader Software
Whether you’re looking for software, a mobile app, or a simple website, here are the very best Reddit downloader tools for video, GIFs, and more:
1. YT Saver
Although YT Saver began life as a YouTube video ripper, it is also one of the best Reddit downloader tools.
That’s because it has a built-in browser that can grab any video from any webpage. The software is available on Windows and Mac and supports both downloading and converting videos into different file formats and even MP3.
The modern interface is easy to use and keeps all your downloads in a convenient library for quick access. Check out our full YT Saver review here.
Pros:
- Download from almost any online video source including Reddit
- Built-in browser and site shortcuts
- Converts videos for better compatibility with iOS and Android
Cons:
- No mobile app versions
- Limited free downloads
- Lacks GIF support
2. RedditSave
RedditSave is a simple website that lets you download videos from Reddit with sound and HD quality.
It’s one of the easiest ways to download, as all you need to do is copy the link of the post and paste it into the field on the RapidSave website.
It supports Reddit-hosted videos and third-party content from Imgur, Gfycat, and others.
Pros:
- Simple copy/paste method
- Supports GIFs to MP4
- Videos come with sound
Cons:
- No mobile app
- Doesn’t pull video from embedded YouTube videos
3. Reddit Downloader
Like RedditSave, Reddit Downloader is a copy-and-paste website. It allows users to easily download videos, audio, and GIFs from Reddit.
The site is free, with ads, and doesn’t require users to log in to their Reddit accounts to grab content or create an account with Reddit Downloader.
Pros:
- Grab all embedded video and imagery
- Simple copy/paste method
- Supports YouTube in MP4
Cons:
- No mobile app
- Can be slow at peak times
4. Viddit
Viddit.io allows users to paste the URL of a Reddit post containing a video into the site, and it will generate a direct download link for the video.
It’s a bit more limited than similar sites, as it only supports Reddit videos, not third parties like YouTube. It also does not support GIFs.
Pros:
- Simple copy/paste method
- Processes the highest quality available
- Ads aren’t intrusive
Cons:
- Doesn’t support GIFs or images
- Doesn’t support YouTube
5. StreamFab Video Downloader
This premium software kicks things up a gear, allowing you to download videos from over 1,000 popular websites, including Reddit. StreamFab must be installed on Windows or Mac and will grab the video via its built-in browser. While it can download virtually any video from anywhere, it doesn’t support GIFs.
Pros:
- Supports YouTube and all third-party videos on Reddit
- Choose file formats and resolutions
- Built-in browser for browsing Reddit and other sites
Cons:
- Limited free trial
- Doesn’t support GIFs
- Windows and Mac only
6. RapidSave
Another good site for pasting in Reddit URLs to get videos is RapidSave. It supports full HD in MP4 format and you never have to face video with no sound, as it does the extraction and conversion on the fly. It also supports GIFs, so you can easily grab those funny memes.
Pros:
- Simple copy/paste method
- HD MP4 format
- Supports GIFs
Cons:
- Lots of ads
7. RedSave
RedSave.net has separate tools for Reddit video and image downloads, though they are both familiar copy/paste methods. Just enter the URL to the post and it will extract the video, GIF, or other image. As well as native videos, it also supports videos embedded from other sources like YouTube.
Pros:
- HD video with sound
- Supports GIFs and images
- Supports embedded YouTube videos
Cons:
- Lots of ads and popup windows
- Requires you to open a different page for images and GIFs
- Slow to process
8. RedVid
RedVid is a clean ad-free Reddit downloader that supports video with sound, GIFs, and images all from one copy/paste URL bar. I particularly appreciate the audio-only feature, which allows you to download songs from Reddit in MP3 without any associated video.
Pros:
- Simple copy/paste method
- Supports GIFs and third-party embedded content
- Choose to download audio only
Cons:
- Lacks mobile app
9. Video Downloader for Reddit
If you spend most of your time on the Reddit app for Android, it makes sense to use an Android app for downloading Reddit content.
It integrates with the Android share feature, where you can select the downloader app to start downloading. All videos come with sound and your files are stored in the same place. There’s even a built-in video player so you don’t have to keep opening different apps.
Pros:
- The best Reddit downloader for Android
- In-built video player and library
- Free with ads
Cons:
- No GIF download options
- Ads can make you wait longer
How to download from Reddit
To download from Reddit using YT Saver, follow these simple steps.
1. Download and install the software on Windows and Mac.
2. Once launched, paste the direct link to the page or browse through Reddit by clicking the Online tab and opening the built-in browser.
3. On any page it detects a video, a yellow download button appears.
4. Click the download button and it will automatically start downloading the video.
5. Monitor the progress under the Downloading tab.
6. Once complete you can open the video directly from your Downloaded library.
The Best Reddit Downloader for You
Choosing the best Reddit downloader depends on your requirements. YT Saver is hands-down the best for saving any kind of video, but it lacks GIF support and has free limitations.
Most of the Reddit downloader sites get similar results, but RedVid is a good choice if you don’t want to face any ads.
Android users may wish to use the Video Downloader for Reddit if they prefer an in-app experience.