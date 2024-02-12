Best Reddit Downloader [Top 9 Sites & Apps]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Need a reliable Reddit downloader ASAP? I know what you mean.

I spend a lot of time on Reddit but find it annoying that the app and site don’t support downloading videos and other content as a feature. Fortunately, I searched for sites, apps, and other tools that promise to do so.

After getting hands-on with as many as I could, I’ve narrowed down the 9 best Reddit Downloader solutions, so you can pick one that works best for you.

9 Best Reddit Downloader Software

Whether you’re looking for software, a mobile app, or a simple website, here are the very best Reddit downloader tools for video, GIFs, and more:

1. YT Saver

Although YT Saver began life as a YouTube video ripper, it is also one of the best Reddit downloader tools.

That’s because it has a built-in browser that can grab any video from any webpage. The software is available on Windows and Mac and supports both downloading and converting videos into different file formats and even MP3.

The modern interface is easy to use and keeps all your downloads in a convenient library for quick access. Check out our full YT Saver review here.

Pros:

Download from almost any online video source including Reddit

Built-in browser and site shortcuts

Converts videos for better compatibility with iOS and Android

Cons:

No mobile app versions

Limited free downloads

Lacks GIF support

2. RedditSave

RedditSave is a simple website that lets you download videos from Reddit with sound and HD quality.

It’s one of the easiest ways to download, as all you need to do is copy the link of the post and paste it into the field on the RapidSave website.

It supports Reddit-hosted videos and third-party content from Imgur, Gfycat, and others.

Pros:

Simple copy/paste method

Supports GIFs to MP4

Videos come with sound

Cons:

No mobile app

Doesn’t pull video from embedded YouTube videos

3. Reddit Downloader

Like RedditSave, Reddit Downloader is a copy-and-paste website. It allows users to easily download videos, audio, and GIFs from Reddit.

The site is free, with ads, and doesn’t require users to log in to their Reddit accounts to grab content or create an account with Reddit Downloader.

Pros:

Grab all embedded video and imagery

Simple copy/paste method

Supports YouTube in MP4

Cons:

No mobile app

Can be slow at peak times

4. Viddit

Viddit.io allows users to paste the URL of a Reddit post containing a video into the site, and it will generate a direct download link for the video.

It’s a bit more limited than similar sites, as it only supports Reddit videos, not third parties like YouTube. It also does not support GIFs.

Pros:

Simple copy/paste method

Processes the highest quality available

Ads aren’t intrusive

Cons:

Doesn’t support GIFs or images

Doesn’t support YouTube

5. StreamFab Video Downloader

This premium software kicks things up a gear, allowing you to download videos from over 1,000 popular websites, including Reddit. StreamFab must be installed on Windows or Mac and will grab the video via its built-in browser. While it can download virtually any video from anywhere, it doesn’t support GIFs.

Pros:

Supports YouTube and all third-party videos on Reddit

Choose file formats and resolutions

Built-in browser for browsing Reddit and other sites

Cons:

Limited free trial

Doesn’t support GIFs

Windows and Mac only

6. RapidSave

Another good site for pasting in Reddit URLs to get videos is RapidSave. It supports full HD in MP4 format and you never have to face video with no sound, as it does the extraction and conversion on the fly. It also supports GIFs, so you can easily grab those funny memes.

Pros:

Simple copy/paste method

HD MP4 format

Supports GIFs

Cons:

Lots of ads

7. RedSave

RedSave.net has separate tools for Reddit video and image downloads, though they are both familiar copy/paste methods. Just enter the URL to the post and it will extract the video, GIF, or other image. As well as native videos, it also supports videos embedded from other sources like YouTube.

Pros:

HD video with sound

Supports GIFs and images

Supports embedded YouTube videos

Cons:

Lots of ads and popup windows

Requires you to open a different page for images and GIFs

Slow to process

8. RedVid

RedVid is a clean ad-free Reddit downloader that supports video with sound, GIFs, and images all from one copy/paste URL bar. I particularly appreciate the audio-only feature, which allows you to download songs from Reddit in MP3 without any associated video.

Pros:

Simple copy/paste method

Supports GIFs and third-party embedded content

Choose to download audio only

Cons:

Lacks mobile app

9. Video Downloader for Reddit

If you spend most of your time on the Reddit app for Android, it makes sense to use an Android app for downloading Reddit content.

It integrates with the Android share feature, where you can select the downloader app to start downloading. All videos come with sound and your files are stored in the same place. There’s even a built-in video player so you don’t have to keep opening different apps.

Pros:

The best Reddit downloader for Android

In-built video player and library

Free with ads

Cons:

No GIF download options

Ads can make you wait longer

How to download from Reddit

To download from Reddit using YT Saver, follow these simple steps.

1. Download and install the software on Windows and Mac.

2. Once launched, paste the direct link to the page or browse through Reddit by clicking the Online tab and opening the built-in browser.

3. On any page it detects a video, a yellow download button appears.

4. Click the download button and it will automatically start downloading the video.

5. Monitor the progress under the Downloading tab.

6. Once complete you can open the video directly from your Downloaded library.

The Best Reddit Downloader for You

Choosing the best Reddit downloader depends on your requirements. YT Saver is hands-down the best for saving any kind of video, but it lacks GIF support and has free limitations.

Most of the Reddit downloader sites get similar results, but RedVid is a good choice if you don’t want to face any ads.

Android users may wish to use the Video Downloader for Reddit if they prefer an in-app experience.