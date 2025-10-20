Best Parental Control Software For Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Keeping children safe online is a growing concern for parents. With the vast digital landscape accessible through Windows 10 devices, parental control software offers a vital layer of protection. These tools empower parents to monitor online activity, set time limits, filter content, and ensure a safer online experience for their kids.

Choosing the right parental control software can feel overwhelming. This article explores some of the best options available for Windows 10, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision for your family.

Which Parental Control Software is Right for You?

Qustodio

Qustodio is a comprehensive parental control solution that offers a wide range of features for monitoring and managing your child’s online activity on Windows 10. It allows you to track website visits, app usage, social media activity, and even SMS messages and calls. Qustodio also provides robust web filtering, time limits, and location tracking.

Qustodio can help you understand your child’s online habits and identify potential risks. By monitoring their activity, you can have open conversations about online safety and responsible technology use. The software also allows you to block inappropriate content and set healthy boundaries for screen time.

Here are some of Qustodio’s top features:

Web filtering

Time limits

App blocking

Location tracking

Pricing: Free plan available with limited features. Premium plans start at $54.95/year.

Net Nanny

Net Nanny is another popular choice for parental control software on Windows 10. It offers real-time web filtering, screen time management, and social media monitoring. Net Nanny’s unique feature is its “profanity masking,” which blurs out offensive language online while still allowing children to access the content.

Net Nanny helps parents create a safe and age-appropriate online environment for their children. Its web filtering technology blocks access to harmful websites, while screen time management tools help prevent excessive use of devices. The software also provides alerts for potentially risky online behavior.

Key features of Net Nanny include:

Web filtering with profanity masking

Screen time management

Social media monitoring

Location tracking

Pricing: Plans start at $39.99/year.

Kaspersky Safe Kids

Kaspersky Safe Kids is a user-friendly parental control solution that offers a balance of essential features and affordability. It allows you to monitor your child’s online activity, set time limits, and block inappropriate content. Kaspersky Safe Kids also includes GPS tracking and alerts for low battery levels on your child’s device.

Kaspersky Safe Kids empowers parents to protect their children from online threats without being overly intrusive. The software’s web filtering technology blocks access to harmful websites, while screen time management tools help promote healthy technology habits. The GPS tracking feature provides peace of mind by allowing parents to know their child’s location.

Top features of Kaspersky Safe Kids:

Web filtering

Screen time management

GPS tracking

Safe search

Pricing: Free plan available with limited features. Premium plan costs $18.99/year.

Microsoft Family Safety

Microsoft Family Safety is a free parental control solution built into Windows 10. It allows you to monitor your child’s online activity, set screen time limits, and filter content. Microsoft Family Safety also provides activity reports and email summaries.

Microsoft Family Safety is a convenient and cost-effective option for parents who want basic parental control features. The software’s activity reports provide insights into your child’s online habits, while screen time limits help prevent excessive device use. The content filtering feature blocks access to inappropriate websites and apps.

Key features of Microsoft Family Safety:

Activity reporting

Screen time limits

Content filtering

Location sharing

Pricing: Free with a Microsoft account.

Norton Family

Norton Family is a comprehensive parental control solution that offers a wide range of features, including web supervision, time supervision, search supervision, and location supervision. It also provides social media monitoring and mobile app monitoring.

Norton Family helps parents stay informed about their child’s online activities and protect them from potential dangers. The software’s web supervision feature allows parents to see which websites their children are visiting, while time supervision helps them manage screen time. Search supervision monitors the searches children are making online, and location supervision allows parents to track their child’s whereabouts.

Top features of Norton Family:

Web supervision

Time supervision

Search supervision

Location supervision

Pricing: $49.99/year

Feature Comparison

Feature Qustodio Net Nanny Kaspersky Safe Kids Microsoft Family Safety Norton Family Web Filtering Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Time Limits Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes App Blocking Yes Yes Yes No Yes Location Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Social Monitoring Yes Yes No No Yes Price $54.95/yr $39.99/yr $18.99/yr Free $49.99/yr

Choosing the right parental control software depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider the features that are most important to you and your family, and compare the different options available.

Tips

Involve your children in the process of setting up parental controls. This can help them understand the reasons behind the rules and make them more likely to comply.

Regularly review your child’s online activity and adjust the settings as needed.

Use parental control software in conjunction with open communication and education about online safety.

Online Safety Matters

Choosing the right parental control software is an important step in protecting your children online. By using these tools in conjunction with open communication and education, you can help your kids navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

FAQ

What is parental control software?

Parental control software allows parents to monitor and manage their children’s online activity on computers and mobile devices.

How does parental control software work?

It typically works by filtering content, setting time limits, monitoring activity, and tracking location.

Is parental control software necessary?

Many parents find it helpful for protecting their children from online risks and promoting responsible technology use.

What are the benefits of using parental control software?

It can help keep children safe online, prevent excessive screen time, and promote healthy technology habits.

Is Microsoft Family Safety free?

Yes, Microsoft Family Safety is a free parental control solution that comes with a Microsoft account.

Related reading