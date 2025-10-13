Best Music Slow Down Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Slowing down music can be incredibly useful for musicians, transcribers, dancers, and anyone who wants to analyze a piece of music in detail. Whether you’re trying to learn a complex guitar solo, transcribe a fast-paced vocal melody, or simply appreciate the nuances of a song, having the right music slow down software is essential. With so many options available, choosing the best one can be overwhelming.

This article will guide you through the top 10 music slow down software options available in 2025, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing. We’ll help you find the perfect tool to meet your specific needs, whether you’re a professional musician or a casual listener.

What’s the Best Music Slow Down Software?

1. Transcribe!

Transcribe! is a dedicated transcription software that allows you to slow down music without changing the pitch. It’s a powerful tool for musicians who need to accurately transcribe complex musical passages. The software also offers features like looping, pitch shifting, and the ability to add markers for easy navigation. Transcribe! is designed specifically for transcription, making it a focused and efficient tool for serious musicians. It allows you to load audio files and video files, and then slow them down for easier transcribing.

Transcribe! is a highly effective tool for musicians and transcribers who need precise control over audio playback. Its ability to slow down music without altering the pitch, combined with features like looping and pitch shifting, makes it an invaluable asset for accurate transcription. The software’s focused design ensures a streamlined workflow, allowing users to efficiently analyze and transcribe complex musical passages.

Key Features:

Slow down music without changing pitch.

Looping functionality for repeated sections.

Pitch shifting capabilities.

Marker addition for easy navigation.

Pricing: $39

2. Audacity

Audacity is a free, open-source audio editor and recorder that includes a time-stretching feature. While not specifically designed for slowing down music, Audacity’s time-stretching effect can be used to slow down audio without significantly altering the pitch. It’s a versatile tool that’s great for basic audio editing and transcription tasks. Audacity’s wide range of features and free availability make it a popular choice for both beginners and experienced users.

Audacity provides a comprehensive set of audio editing tools, including the ability to slow down music using its time-stretching effect. While it may not offer the same level of precision as dedicated transcription software, Audacity’s versatility and free availability make it an excellent choice for users who need a general-purpose audio editor with basic time-stretching capabilities.

Key Features:

Free and open-source.

Time-stretching effect.

Audio recording and editing.

Versatile functionality.

Pricing: Free

3. Amazing Slow Downer

As the name suggests, Amazing Slow Downer is specifically designed for slowing down music. It allows you to change the speed of music from 20% to 200% without affecting the pitch. It also has looping capabilities and the ability to change the pitch independently of the speed. Amazing Slow Downer is available for both desktop and mobile devices, making it a convenient option for musicians on the go.

Amazing Slow Downer excels at its primary function: slowing down music without affecting the pitch. Its intuitive interface and dedicated features make it a user-friendly choice for musicians who need to analyze and transcribe music. The availability of both desktop and mobile versions provides added convenience for users who want to practice or transcribe music anywhere.

Key Features:

Speed adjustment from 20% to 200%.

Pitch adjustment independent of speed.

Looping capabilities.

Desktop and mobile versions available.

Pricing: $49.99

4. Riffstation

Riffstation is a software designed to help guitarists learn songs. It can automatically detect chords, slow down music, and loop sections for practice. While primarily aimed at guitarists, Riffstation can be used by any musician who wants to slow down and analyze music. It’s a user-friendly tool that makes learning new songs easier and more efficient.

Riffstation is a valuable tool for guitarists and other musicians who want to learn songs quickly and efficiently. Its ability to automatically detect chords, slow down music, and loop sections simplifies the learning process. While its primary focus is on guitarists, Riffstation’s features can benefit any musician who needs to analyze and practice music.

Key Features:

Automatic chord detection.

Slow down music.

Looping functionality.

Designed for guitarists.

Pricing: Discontinued

5. Capo

Capo is a music learning software that helps you learn to play your favorite songs. It allows you to slow down music, change the pitch, and isolate instruments. Capo also has a chord detection feature and can create tablature for guitar and other instruments. It’s a comprehensive tool for musicians who want to learn and analyze music.

Capo provides a comprehensive set of features for musicians who want to learn and analyze music. Its ability to slow down music, change the pitch, and isolate instruments makes it a versatile tool for transcription and practice. The chord detection feature and tablature creation capabilities further enhance its value for guitarists and other instrumentalists.

Key Features:

Slow down music.

Pitch shifting.

Instrument isolation.

Chord detection.

Pricing: $49.99

6. Best Practice

Best Practice is a software designed specifically for musicians to practice and transcribe music. It allows you to slow down music without changing the pitch, loop sections, and add markers. Best Practice also supports video files, making it useful for analyzing performances. It’s a straightforward and effective tool for musicians who need to practice and transcribe music.

Best Practice is a focused and efficient tool for musicians who need to practice and transcribe music. Its ability to slow down music without altering the pitch, combined with features like looping and marker addition, makes it an invaluable asset for accurate transcription and effective practice. The software’s support for video files further enhances its utility for analyzing performances.

Key Features:

Slow down music without changing pitch.

Looping functionality.

Marker addition.

Video file support.

Pricing: $50

7. Music Speed Changer

Music Speed Changer is a mobile app that allows you to change the speed and pitch of audio files. It’s available for both Android and iOS devices and is a convenient option for musicians who want to slow down music on the go. The app also has looping capabilities and can export modified audio files. Music Speed Changer is a simple and effective tool for basic music slowing and pitch adjustment.

Music Speed Changer provides a convenient way to adjust the speed and pitch of audio files on mobile devices. Its simple interface and basic features make it a user-friendly choice for musicians who need to slow down music on the go. The app’s looping capabilities and export function further enhance its utility for practice and transcription.

Key Features:

Speed and pitch adjustment.

Mobile app (Android and iOS).

Looping capabilities.

Export modified audio files.

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases)

8. Tempo SlowMo

Tempo SlowMo is another mobile app that focuses on slowing down music. It allows you to adjust the tempo and pitch independently and has looping capabilities. Tempo SlowMo is designed to be easy to use and is a great option for musicians who need a simple and effective way to slow down music on their mobile devices.

Tempo SlowMo offers a straightforward and effective way to slow down music on mobile devices. Its ability to adjust the tempo and pitch independently, combined with looping capabilities, makes it a valuable tool for musicians who need to analyze and practice music on the go. The app’s user-friendly design ensures a seamless experience.

Key Features:

Tempo and pitch adjustment.

Mobile app (iOS).

Looping capabilities.

Easy to use.

Pricing: $2.99

9. WavePad

