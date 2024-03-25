Best MSN Downloader: 5 Apps for Superior Performance

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Finding the best MSN downloader took time, as I tested over 20 apps before choosing the five in this list.

Read on to pick the one that suits your needs perfectly:

Best MSN Downloader

YT Saver is a powerful and user-friendly software that allows you to download high-quality videos from MSN. You can also manage them and convert their formats.

As it works with over 10,000 platforms, you can rest assured that MSN is on the list. You can also add it as a shortcut to the built-in browser for easy access.

Moreover, you can use the same software to convert them to over 20 formats. The software’s UI is simple and ensures that users can access all options, manage videos, convert them, and store them locally.

The built-in browser makes YT Saver especially convenient.

After downloading the video, you can click the Play button in YT Saver to open it in your default media player.

Pros:

Offers support for 10,000 platforms, including MSN

Can convert videos to over 20 formats

High-speed downloads with excellent quality

Can perform batch downloads

Includes a turbo mode for better speeds

Cons:

The crop feature is only available for YouTube videos

Users reported some performance issues

Get YT Saver

VideoProc Converter AI is a comprehensive video downloader that works seamlessly with MSN and many other online platforms.

The software is compatible with Windows and MacOS. The app Furthermore, it can enhance your videos and images, convert them to a desired format, compress, download, and record them.

It uses GPU acceleration to ensure a smooth experience from start to finish, and the AI features make it practical.

VideoProc Converter AI uses artificial intelligence to help you upscale SD and low-res videos to 4K and images to 8K.

The editing tools include resizing, color adjustment, adding watermarks, cutting, etc.

Pros:

A comprehensive set of video editing tools

High-quality results due to its powerful GPU acceleration and AI

Supports various formats, codecs, and resolutions

Can upscale low-quality videos to 4K and images to 8K

User-friendly interface

Cons:

The software has some limits when it comes to editing

There are some minor lag issues

Get VideoProc Converter AI

Free Download Manager is a versatile tool for downloading videos from MSN. It works on Windows and macOS.

Moreover, this app integrates seamlessly with your browser. You can efficiently perform batch downloads, schedule them, and customize the download speed.

This software stands out because it can simultaneously save the same video files from multiple sources.

If one of the servers is slow, the other options will compensate for the speed.

Free Download Manager also has a Snail Mode feature, which, as the name suggests, reduces the download process’s speed without closing connections. This is especially valuable for multitasking.

Pros:

Works seamlessly on both macOS and Windows

Multi-server downloads

Includes various management features

It has a handy Snail Mode to maintain downloads

Cons:

Occasional conflicts with some browsers

Get Free Download Manager

Internet Download Manager is a highly efficient downloader that works well with the MSN platform.

This app is known for its dynamic file segmentation skills and reusing available connections for the best download experience.

You also have the option to schedule and accelerate the download process.

Furthermore, IDM integrates seamlessly with any popular browser.

The tool also supports various websites and has advanced features like an error recovery system and a site grabber.

Pros:

Stable download connection and speed

Uses a dynamic file segmentation feature

Integrates perfectly with browsers

Cons:

The app is only available on Windows devices

The free version has a 30-day trial period

Get Internet Download Manager

EagleGet Download is the last tool that impressed me during my tests on the MSN platform.

It stands out with its speed and efficiency and it supports batch downloads.

The app integrates seamlessly within your favorite browser and supports MMS, HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and RTSP protocols.

Additionally, EagleGet uses your entire bandwidth for fast download speeds without hiccups.

The app also includes a live monitoring tool that detects links when you copy them to the Clipboard.

Additionally, you can use the Scheduler function to plan your downloads and set a specific time to initiate them.

Pros:

Simple to use

Stable speeds

Works perfectly with any popular browser

Can perform batch downloads

Cons:

The media grabbing component isn’t installed by default

Unwanted extras in the installer

Get EagleGet Download

How To Download From MSN

Download, install, and run the YT Saver app. Open the MSN website in your browser and navigate to the target video. Click on the title of the respective video to bring it to the forefront. Click the Share button from the top-right corner of the screen. Copy the link of the platform appearing on the screen. Paste it into YT Saver, and wait for the download to complete. The video will appear in the Downloaded section once it’s done. You can now play it within the app.

If the MSN video isn’t hosted on a website that allows YT Saver to download from it, you can use the following steps:

Open the MSN video page and copy the link using the share button. Open the Pastedownload website and simply paste the URL. You can choose the quality for your download. Right-click any Download button and choose Save linked content as. The video will now download.

Is It Legal To Download From MSN?

No, it’s not legal to download from MSN unless you’re authorized by Microsoft or rights holders, or allowed by applicable copyright law. The Microsoft Services Agreement has a Section for Bing and MSN where this issue is addressed:

“Bing and Microsoft Start (including MSN).

i. Bing and Microsoft Start Materials. The articles, text, photos, maps, videos, video players, and third-party material available on Bing and Microsoft Start, including through Microsoft bots, applications and programs, are for your noncommercial, personal use only. Other uses, including downloading, copying, or redistributing these materials, or using these materials or products to build your own products, are permitted only to the extent specifically authorized by Microsoft or rights holders, or allowed by applicable copyright law. Microsoft or other rights holders reserve all rights to the material not expressly granted by Microsoft under the license terms, whether by implication, estoppel, or otherwise.”

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Today’s guide covered the best MSN downloader apps. Your choice will depend on your needs. Share your pick in the comment section below.