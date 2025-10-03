7 Things To Know About Screen Sharing In Microsoft Teams

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Microsoft Teams has become a cornerstone of modern collaboration, and screen sharing is a vital feature for presentations, troubleshooting, and collaborative work. Understanding the ins and outs of screen sharing in Microsoft Teams can significantly enhance your productivity and meeting effectiveness. This guide will walk you through seven essential aspects of this powerful tool.

From initiating a screen share to optimizing performance and addressing common issues, we’ll cover everything you need to know to become a screen-sharing pro in Microsoft Teams. Let’s dive in and explore how to make the most of this feature for seamless collaboration.

What Should You Know About Screen Sharing in Microsoft Teams?

1. Starting a Screen Share

Screen sharing in Microsoft Teams is simple.

During a meeting, click the “Share” button. It usually looks like a rectangle with an upward-pointing arrow. Choose what you want to share: your entire screen, a specific window, a PowerPoint presentation, or a whiteboard. If sharing a window, select the window from the available options.

2. Sharing System Audio

Sharing system audio is crucial for presentations with sound.

Before starting your screen share, look for the “Include system audio” toggle. Enable the toggle to share audio from your computer along with the screen. This ensures participants can hear videos or other audio content.

3. Giving and Taking Control

Teams allows you to give control of your screen to another participant.

When you’re sharing your screen, look for the “Give control” option in the sharing toolbar. Select the participant you want to give control to. To take back control, click “Take back control.”

4. Optimizing Screen Sharing Performance

For a smooth experience, optimize your screen sharing.

Close unnecessary applications to reduce bandwidth usage. Use a wired internet connection instead of Wi-Fi for more stability. Ensure your Teams app is up-to-date.

5. Screen Sharing from Mobile Devices

You can also share your screen from your mobile device.

During a meeting on your mobile device, tap the “More options” button (usually three dots). Select “Share screen.” Follow the prompts to start sharing your screen.

6. Troubleshooting Common Issues

Sometimes, screen sharing may not work as expected.

Check your internet connection. A stable connection is essential. Restart the Teams app. Ensure Teams has the necessary permissions in your operating system settings. For example, on macOS, you may need to grant screen recording permissions.

7. Using Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard is a collaborative canvas within Teams.

When sharing, select “Microsoft Whiteboard.” Collaborate with participants in real-time by drawing, writing, and adding sticky notes.

Tips

Practice screen sharing before important meetings to familiarize yourself with the controls.

Use the “Spotlight” feature to highlight specific areas of your screen.

Encourage participants to mute themselves when not speaking to minimize background noise.

Here’s a quick comparison of different screen sharing scenarios in Microsoft Teams:

Feature Entire Screen Window PowerPoint Live Whiteboard What’s Shared Everything visible on your screen Only the selected window PowerPoint presentation with presenter view A collaborative digital canvas Use Case Demonstrating multiple applications Focusing on a specific task or application Delivering a structured presentation Brainstorming and visual collaboration Privacy Less privacy; everything is visible More privacy; only the window is visible Presentation content only Shared ideas and drawings System Audio Sharing Supported Supported Supported Supported

Mastering Team Collaboration

Understanding how to effectively share your screen in Microsoft Teams is key to productive online collaboration. By following these tips and tricks, you can ensure your meetings are engaging, informative, and efficient.

FAQ

How do I give control of my screen in Microsoft Teams? When sharing your screen, look for the “Give control” option in the sharing toolbar and select the participant you want to give control to.

Can I share system audio while screen sharing in Microsoft Teams? Yes, before starting your screen share, enable the “Include system audio” toggle.

What should I do if screen sharing isn’t working in Microsoft Teams? Check your internet connection, restart the Teams app, and ensure Teams has the necessary permissions in your operating system settings.

How do I share a whiteboard in Microsoft Teams? When sharing, select “Microsoft Whiteboard” to start a collaborative digital canvas.

Related reading