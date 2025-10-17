Best Media Player Software: Top 8 Picks

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right media player can significantly enhance your entertainment experience. With a plethora of options available, finding the perfect fit for your needs can be daunting. This article explores eight of the most popular media player software options available this year, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

Whether you’re looking for a simple player for basic video playback or a more comprehensive solution with advanced features, there’s a media player on this list that’s right for you. We’ll delve into the strengths and weaknesses of each, considering factors like format support, user interface, and customization options.

Which Media Player Software Is Right For You?

VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is a free and open-source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols. Its simplicity and versatility have made it a favorite among users worldwide. It supports a wide range of video and audio formats, eliminating the need for additional codecs.

VLC’s user interface is straightforward and easy to navigate, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. It also offers advanced features like video and audio filters, subtitle support, and streaming capabilities. Whether you’re watching movies, listening to music, or streaming online content, VLC Media Player provides a reliable and seamless experience.

Plays almost every video format.

Completely free and open-source.

Available on all major platforms.

Highly customizable with skins and extensions.

Pricing: Free

PotPlayer

PotPlayer is a free multimedia player for Windows, known for its extensive customization options and support for a wide range of video and audio formats. It offers advanced features like hardware acceleration, 3D playback, and subtitle editing. PotPlayer also includes a built-in screen recorder and video editor, making it a versatile tool for content creators.

PotPlayer’s user interface is clean and intuitive, allowing users to easily access its many features. It also supports various audio and video filters, allowing you to fine-tune your playback experience. Whether you’re watching high-definition videos or listening to lossless audio files, PotPlayer delivers exceptional performance and quality.

Excellent codec support.

Hardware acceleration for smooth playback.

Built-in screen recorder.

Customizable interface.

Pricing: Free

Plex

Plex is a media server system and player that lets you organize your video, music, and photo collections and stream them to all of your devices. It’s a great option for users who want to centralize their media library and access it from anywhere. Plex also offers a wide range of streaming channels, including movies, TV shows, and live TV.

Plex’s user interface is sleek and modern, with a focus on visual appeal. It automatically organizes your media files, adds metadata, and provides personalized recommendations. Whether you’re watching movies on your TV, listening to music on your phone, or viewing photos on your tablet, Plex provides a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Organizes all your media in one place.

Streams to any device.

Offers a wide range of streaming channels.

User-friendly interface.

Pricing: Free (with Plex Pass subscription for premium features)

Kodi

Kodi is a free and open-source media player software application developed by the XBMC Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium. Kodi is available for multiple operating systems and hardware platforms, with a software 10-foot user interface for use with televisions and remote controls. It allows users to play and view most videos, music, podcasts, and other digital media files from local and network storage media and the internet.

Kodi’s strength lies in its extensibility through add-ons. These add-ons can provide access to streaming services, live TV, and other content sources. Kodi also supports a wide range of customization options, allowing you to personalize its appearance and functionality.

Highly customizable with add-ons.

Supports a wide range of media sources.

Available on multiple platforms.

Open-source and free.

Pricing: Free

MPC-HC (Media Player Classic – Home Cinema)

MPC-HC is an extremely light-weight, open source media player for Windows. It supports all common video and audio file formats available for playback. It is 100% Spyware free, there are no advertisements or toolbars.

MPC-HC is known for its simplicity and efficiency. It’s a great option for users with older computers or those who want a player that doesn’t consume a lot of resources. Despite its small size, MPC-HC offers a surprising number of features, including subtitle support, video filters, and customizable keyboard shortcuts.

Very lightweight and efficient.

Supports a wide range of formats.

Simple and easy to use.

Completely free and open-source.

Pricing: Free

KMPlayer

KMPlayer is a versatile media player that can cover various types of container formats such as AVI, MOV, MPEG, MKV, MP4, WMV, and FLV, and it supports a wide range of codecs. It has a strong following due to its ability to play almost any video or audio file you throw at it.

KMPlayer also offers advanced features like 3D playback, VR support, and screen capture. Its user interface is customizable, allowing you to tailor it to your preferences. Whether you’re watching movies, listening to music, or playing games, KMPlayer provides a comprehensive and immersive experience.

Supports a wide range of formats and codecs.

Advanced features like 3D and VR support.

Customizable interface.

Built-in codec finder.

Pricing: Free (with ads)

DivX Player

DivX Player is a popular media player known for its support for DivX and DivX Plus video formats. It also supports a wide range of other formats, including AVI, MKV, and MP4. DivX Player offers advanced features like chapter points, multiple subtitle tracks, and audio track selection.

DivX Player’s user interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to navigate its many features. It also includes a built-in media server, allowing you to stream your videos to other devices on your network. Whether you’re watching DivX movies or other video content, DivX Player provides a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Optimized for DivX and DivX Plus video.

Supports a wide range of other formats.

Built-in media server.

Clean and intuitive interface.

Pricing: Free (with DivX Pro version for additional features, $19.99)

GOM Player

GOM Player is a free media player with a focus on codec support and subtitle functionality. If a needed codec isn’t available, GOM Player will automatically search for one. It also supports a wide range of subtitle formats and offers advanced subtitle editing features.

GOM Player’s user interface is customizable, allowing you to change its appearance and functionality. It also includes features like video effects, audio filters, and screen capture. Whether you’re watching foreign films or just want to customize your playback experience, GOM Player provides a versatile and feature-rich solution.

Automatic codec finder.

Extensive subtitle support.

Customizable interface.

Video effects and audio filters.

Pricing: Free (with ads, GOM Player Plus available for $15)

Feature Comparison

Feature VLC Media Player PotPlayer Plex Kodi MPC-HC KMPlayer DivX Player GOM Player Format Support Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent Price Free Free Free/Paid Free Free Free Free/Paid Free/Paid Customization High High Medium Very High Medium High Medium High Streaming Yes No Yes Yes No No Yes No Codec Support Excellent Excellent

FAQ

How do I stop best media player software: 8 most popular picks of the year?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does best media player software: 8 most popular picks of the year affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during best media player software: 8 most popular picks of the year?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for best media player software: 8 most popular picks of the year?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading