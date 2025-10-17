External Hard Drive Recovery Software: Top 10 In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Top External Hard Drive Recovery Software in 2025

Data loss can be a nightmare, especially when it involves an external hard drive filled with important documents, cherished memories, or critical work files. Fortunately, several robust external hard drive recovery software options are available to help you retrieve your lost data in 2025. This article explores ten of the best software solutions, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing, so you can make an informed decision and recover your valuable files.

Losing data from an external hard drive doesn’t have to be a permanent disaster. With the right recovery software, you can often restore your files and avoid the stress and expense of professional data recovery services. Let’s delve into the top ten external hard drive recovery software options that can help you reclaim your lost data in 2025.

What’s the Best External Hard Drive Recovery Software?

Here are ten top-performing external hard drive recovery software options to consider in 2025:

1. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a user-friendly and powerful tool that supports a wide range of file types and storage devices, including external hard drives. It offers both quick and deep scan options to thoroughly search for lost files. Its intuitive interface makes it accessible to users of all technical levels.

EaseUS can recover data from formatted drives, deleted partitions, and even after OS crashes. It’s a reliable choice for both simple and complex data loss scenarios. The software also provides a preview feature, allowing you to see recoverable files before initiating the recovery process.

Key Features:

Recovers data from various storage devices

Supports multiple file types

Quick and deep scan options

Preview before recovery

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version starts at $69.95.

2. Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar Data Recovery is a comprehensive solution known for its advanced recovery algorithms and ability to handle complex data loss situations. It supports various file systems and offers specialized recovery options for different types of files, such as photos, videos, and documents.

Stellar’s robust scanning engine can effectively recover data from damaged or corrupted external hard drives. It also includes features for recovering data from encrypted drives and RAID arrays. Its user-friendly interface guides users through the recovery process step-by-step.

Key Features:

Advanced recovery algorithms

Supports various file systems

Recovers data from encrypted drives

Specialized recovery options

Pricing: Starts at $79.99.

3. Recuva

Recuva is a popular, free data recovery tool developed by Piriform, the same company behind CCleaner. It offers a simple and straightforward interface, making it ideal for users who need a quick and easy solution for recovering deleted files from external hard drives.

Recuva provides both a quick scan for recently deleted files and a deep scan for more challenging recovery scenarios. It also includes a secure overwrite feature for permanently deleting files to prevent unauthorized recovery.

Key Features:

Free and easy to use

Quick and deep scan options

Secure overwrite feature

Recovers various file types

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version at $19.95.

4. Disk Drill

Disk Drill is a versatile data recovery software known for its user-friendly interface and advanced features. It supports a wide range of file systems and storage devices, including external hard drives, SSDs, and USB drives.

Disk Drill offers multiple recovery methods, including quick scan, deep scan, and partition recovery. It also includes data protection tools like Recovery Vault and Guaranteed Recovery to prevent future data loss. The software’s preview feature allows you to view recoverable files before initiating the recovery process.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Multiple recovery methods

Data protection tools

Supports various file systems

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version starts at $89.

5. Remo Recover

Remo Recover is a powerful data recovery tool designed to recover lost or deleted files from various storage devices, including external hard drives. It offers a user-friendly interface and advanced scanning algorithms to ensure thorough data recovery.

Remo Recover supports various file systems and file types, making it suitable for recovering photos, videos, documents, and more. It also includes features for recovering data from formatted drives and damaged partitions.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Advanced scanning algorithms

Supports various file systems

Recovers various file types

Pricing: Starts at $69.97.

6. TestDisk

TestDisk is a free, open-source data recovery tool primarily designed to recover lost partitions and make non-bootable disks bootable again. While it may not have the most user-friendly interface, it’s a powerful tool for advanced users who need to repair partition tables and recover lost data from external hard drives.

TestDisk supports a wide range of file systems and partition schemes. It can also be used to recover deleted files, although it requires more technical knowledge than other data recovery software.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Recovers lost partitions

Repairs partition tables

Supports various file systems

Pricing: Free

7. PhotoRec

PhotoRec is a companion program to TestDisk, but it specializes in recovering photos, videos, and other file types from various storage devices, including external hard drives. Like TestDisk, it’s a free and open-source tool that requires some technical knowledge to use effectively.

PhotoRec ignores the file system and recovers files by analyzing the underlying data structure. This makes it effective for recovering files from damaged or corrupted drives.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Recovers photos and videos

Ignores file system

Effective for damaged drives

Pricing: Free

8. iMyFone D-Back Hard Drive Recovery Expert

iMyFone D-Back Hard Drive Recovery Expert is a reliable data recovery tool that supports a wide range of file types and storage devices, including external hard drives. It offers a user-friendly interface and advanced scanning algorithms to ensure thorough data recovery.

iMyFone D-Back can recover data from various data loss scenarios, including accidental deletion, formatting, and partition loss. It also includes a preview feature, allowing you to view recoverable files before initiating the recovery process.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Advanced scanning algorithms

Recovers data from various scenarios

Preview before recovery

Pricing: Starts at $59.99.

9. Wise Data Recovery

Wise Data Recovery is a simple and fast data recovery tool that can recover deleted files from various storage devices, including external hard drives. It offers a user-friendly interface and a quick scanning process, making it ideal for users who need a fast solution for recovering recently deleted files.

Wise Data Recovery supports various file types and can recover data from formatted drives and damaged partitions. It also includes a portable version, allowing you to run it from a USB drive without installation.

Key Features:

Simple and fast

User-friendly interface

Quick scanning process

Portable version available

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version at $44.96.

10. R-Studio

R-Studio is a powerful and comprehensive data recovery tool designed for professionals and advanced users. It offers advanced features for recovering data from complex data loss scenarios, including damaged RAID arrays, encrypted drives, and corrupted file systems.

R-Studio supports a wide range of file systems and partition schemes. It also includes advanced disk imaging and cloning tools, making it a versatile solution for data recovery and forensic analysis.

Key Features:

Powerful and comprehensive

Advanced features

Supports various file systems

Disk imaging and cloning tools

Pricing: Starts at $49.99.

Feature Comparison Table:

Software Pricing (Starting) User-Friendly Deep Scan File Types Supported RAID Recovery Preview Feature EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard $69.95 Yes Yes Extensive No Yes

| Stellar Data Recovery | $79.99 | Yes

FAQ

Related reading