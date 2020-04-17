The best iPhone SE alternatives running Android

Early this week, Apple announced the 2nd generation iPhone SE, an affordable iPhone with the fastest processor and best single camera system in a smartphone. The main highlight of the iPhone SE is its pricing, it starts at just $399. You can pre-order the iPhone SE starting today. If you are not interested in Apple ecosystem and looking for Android alternatives to the iPhone SE, check out the list below.

Samsung Galaxy A90:

The Galaxy A90 5G smartphone from Samsung sports a huge 6.7″ Super AMOLED display with cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, a triple-camera system capable of capturing 4K video, and access to select 5G networks for fast, low-latency downloading and streaming. On the rear of the phone you get a 48MP wide and 8MP ultrawide camera, plus a 5MP depth sensor. The sensor gives you the ability to blur backgrounds for pro-style portraits. On the front, your selfie needs are met with 32MP camera. The device is powered by Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device is now available for just $449.99. Find the deal here.

Google Pixel 4:

The Pixel 4 from Google is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. With a front NIR (Near-Infrared) flood emitter & dot projector, the Pixel 4 is capable of unlocking via facial recognition, even in extreme low-light environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control, and Ambient EQ to detect ambient light and automatically optimize the display to suit your environment. The display of the Pixel 4 is a big 5.7″ FHD+ flexible OLED with a 19:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, 100,000:1 contrast, and full 24-bit color depth. Running the Android 10 operating system, this phone is powered by a fast 2.84/1.78 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. When it comes to mobile photography, the dual rear 16MP and 12MP cameras use phase detection for fast focusing, and a combo of optical & electronic image stabilization to produce sharp imaging results. An 8MP front camera delivers a 90 ° FOV for selfies that include more of your surroundings.

The device is now available for just $499.99. Find the deal here.

Google Pixel 3a XL:

The Pixel 3a XL from Google sports sports premium mobile photography tools without the premium price point. It has a rear dual-pixel 12.2MP camera and an 8MP front selfie camera. These are complimented on the inside by Google’s AI camera software features, such as Portrait Mode, which lets you dial in a blurred background for more professional results. As well as Night Sight, which is designed to produce brighter, more detailed low-light images. When capturing video, the rear camera can record at 4K and the front camera at 1080p quality. The 6.0″ 18:9 aspect ratio OLED display gives you a plenty of screen for enjoying streaming videos, games, or browsing social media. The 6.0″ screen is housed in a durable polycarbonate frame that you can actually squeeze to activate Google Assistant. Running the Android 9.0 Pie operating system, this phone is powered by a 2.0/1.7 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The device is now available for just $423.99. Find the deal here.

Samsung Galaxy S10e:

This Samsung Galaxy S10e features an immersive display, sleek in size and packed with power. The octa-core 2.8GHz processor and plenty of RAM deliver outstanding overall performance for opening and running applications, flipping through menus and more. Its nearly frameless cinematic Infinity Display offers more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form. The pro-grade 16MP camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it.

The device is now available for just $470. Find the deal here.

We will update the post with more credible alternatives in the coming days.