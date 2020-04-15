Apple announces iPhone SE with the fastest processor and best single camera system in a smartphone

Apple today announced the 2nd generation iPhone SE, an affordable iPhone with the fastest processor and best single camera system in a smartphone.

Highlights of iPhone SE:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback.

Home button with Touch ID for faster authentication.

An aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front.

A13 Bionic processor, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. A dedicated 8-core Neural Engine, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency.

Up to 13 hours of video on a single charge

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Dual sim with e-SIM support.

Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE.

The best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera.

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Water resistant to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Next-generation Smart HDR, Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control

The new iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at $399. iPhone SE will be available for pre-order on apple.com and the Apple Store app beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 17, and will be available from Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on Friday, April 24, in the US and more than 40 other countries and regions.

At $399 price point, iPhone SE will be a big hit among consumers who are looking for flagship performance in a compact form factor. Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a will be finding it difficult to compete with the new iPhone SE.

