Best Free Plotting Software In 2025

Finding the right plotting software can be a game-changer for anyone working with data. Whether you’re a student, a researcher, or a data enthusiast, having access to powerful and free tools can significantly enhance your ability to visualize and analyze information. This article explores seven of the best free plotting software options available in 2025, helping you choose the perfect fit for your needs.

With so many choices available, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of top-notch free software, each with its own strengths and unique features. We’ll delve into what makes each program stand out, how it can help you, and what to consider when making your decision.

What’s the Best Free Plotting Software?

1. GNU Octave

GNU Octave is a high-level interpreted language, primarily intended for numerical computations. It provides a convenient command-line interface for solving linear and nonlinear problems numerically, and for performing other numerical experiments. Octave is also extensively used for data analysis and visualization, offering a wide range of plotting functions suitable for various types of data. Its compatibility with MATLAB makes it an excellent choice for those transitioning from commercial software.

Octave’s scripting capabilities allow for automating repetitive tasks and creating complex data analysis workflows. It is a versatile tool that can handle a wide variety of plotting needs, from simple 2D graphs to complex 3D visualizations. The software is particularly useful for users who require a robust and reliable environment for numerical computation and data visualization.

Key Features:

MATLAB compatibility

Extensive plotting functions

Powerful scripting capabilities

Open-source and customizable

Pricing: Free

2. SciDAVis

SciDAVis is a free application for scientific data analysis and visualization. It is similar to OriginLab Origin and Igor Pro, offering a user-friendly graphical interface for creating plots and performing data analysis. SciDAVis supports a wide range of data formats and provides tools for data manipulation, curve fitting, and statistical analysis. It is designed to be intuitive and easy to learn, making it a great choice for students and researchers.

SciDAVis excels in creating publication-quality graphs and plots. Its ability to handle large datasets and perform complex calculations makes it an invaluable tool for scientific research. The software’s flexibility and extensive feature set allow users to customize their plots to meet specific requirements.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Extensive data analysis tools

Publication-quality graphs

Support for various data formats

Pricing: Free

3. Gnuplot

Gnuplot is a command-line driven graphing utility that has been around for decades and remains a powerful tool for creating scientific plots. It supports a wide range of plot types, including 2D and 3D graphs, contour plots, and heatmaps. Gnuplot is highly customizable, allowing users to control every aspect of their plots through scripting. Its command-line interface may seem daunting at first, but it provides unparalleled flexibility and control.

Gnuplot is particularly useful for users who need to create complex and highly customized plots. Its scripting capabilities allow for automating the plotting process and generating consistent results. The software is a favorite among scientists and engineers who require precise control over their visualizations.

Key Features:

Command-line driven

Highly customizable

Support for various plot types

Scripting capabilities

Pricing: Free

4. Veusz

Veusz is a scientific plotting application designed to create publication-ready 2D and 3D plots. It features a graphical user interface and supports a wide range of data formats. Veusz allows users to customize their plots extensively, with options for controlling axes, labels, and plot styles. Its focus on creating high-quality visualizations makes it an excellent choice for researchers and scientists.

Veusz stands out for its ability to create visually appealing and informative plots. Its user-friendly interface and extensive customization options make it easy to create plots that meet specific requirements. The software is particularly useful for users who need to create plots for publication or presentation.

Key Features:

Graphical user interface

Publication-ready plots

Extensive customization options

Support for various data formats

Pricing: Free

5. DPlot

DPlot is a Windows application for creating scientific and engineering graphs. It supports a wide range of plot types, including 2D and 3D graphs, contour plots, and surface plots. DPlot is known for its speed and efficiency, making it a great choice for users who need to create plots quickly. Its intuitive interface and extensive feature set make it a valuable tool for data visualization.

DPlot excels in handling large datasets and creating complex plots. Its ability to perform real-time data analysis and visualization makes it an invaluable tool for engineers and scientists. The software’s flexibility and extensive feature set allow users to customize their plots to meet specific requirements.

Key Features:

Fast and efficient

Wide range of plot types

Intuitive interface

Real-time data analysis

Pricing: Free Trial Available, Paid Versions from $99

6. QtiPlot

QtiPlot is a data analysis and scientific visualization application similar to Origin. It provides a user-friendly interface for creating plots and performing data analysis. QtiPlot supports a wide range of data formats and provides tools for data manipulation, curve fitting, and statistical analysis. It is designed to be intuitive and easy to learn, making it a great choice for students and researchers.

QtiPlot shines when it comes to creating professional, publication-quality plots. Its robust data analysis tools and customizable plotting options make it a go-to choice for researchers needing to present their findings effectively. The software’s versatility ensures it can handle a wide array of scientific data visualization tasks.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Extensive data analysis tools

Publication-quality graphs

Support for various data formats

Pricing: Free

7. LibreOffice Calc

While primarily a spreadsheet program, LibreOffice Calc offers basic plotting capabilities that can be useful for simple data visualization tasks. It supports a variety of chart types, including bar charts, line graphs, and pie charts. LibreOffice Calc is part of the LibreOffice suite, which is a free and open-source alternative to Microsoft Office. Its ease of use and wide availability make it a convenient option for users who need to create simple plots.

LibreOffice Calc is particularly useful for users who need to create plots quickly and easily. Its integration with the LibreOffice suite makes it a convenient choice for those who already use the software for other tasks. The software’s simplicity and ease of use make it a great choice for beginners.

Key Features:

Easy to use

Part of the LibreOffice suite

Supports various chart types

Free and open-source

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Software Interface Plot Types Customization Data Analysis Pricing GNU Octave Command Line Extensive High Extensive Free SciDAVis GUI Extensive High Extensive Free Gnuplot Command Line Extensive Very High Basic Free Veusz GUI Extensive High Basic Free DPlot GUI Extensive High Extensive Free Trial, Paid Versions from $99 QtiPlot GUI Extensive High Extensive Free LibreOffice Calc GUI Basic Basic Basic Free

Tips

Consider your needs: Before choosing a plotting software, think about the types of plots you need to create and the level of customization you require.

Before choosing a plotting software, think about the types of plots you need to create and the level of customization you require. Explore the interface: Take some time to explore the interface of each software to see which one feels most intuitive and user-friendly.

Take some time to explore the interface of each software to see which one feels most intuitive and user-friendly. Check for compatibility: Make sure that the software supports the data formats you need to work with.

Make sure that the software supports the data formats you need to work with. Look for tutorials and documentation: Choose a software that has plenty of tutorials and documentation available to help you get started.

FAQ

