How To Turn Off Windows Defender In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Windows Defender, now known as Microsoft Defender Antivirus, is a built-in security solution in Windows 11 designed to protect your system from malware and other threats. While it generally works seamlessly in the background, there might be situations where you need to temporarily disable it, such as when troubleshooting software conflicts or using a different antivirus program.

This guide provides a clear and concise, step-by-step method to turn off Windows Defender in Windows 11. Keep in mind that disabling your antivirus protection can leave your system vulnerable, so it’s crucial to re-enable it as soon as you’ve completed your task.

Need to Disable Microsoft Defender? Here’s How

Disable Real-Time Protection Temporarily

Click the Start button. Type “Windows Security” and press Enter. Click on Virus & threat protection. Under “Virus & threat protection settings,” click Manage settings. Toggle the Real-time protection switch to Off. Confirm the action when prompted by User Account Control (UAC).

Disable Cloud-Delivered Protection

Follow steps 1-4 from the previous section to access the “Virus & threat protection settings”. Toggle the Cloud-delivered protection switch to Off. Confirm the action when prompted by User Account Control (UAC).

Disable Automatic Sample Submission

Follow steps 1-4 from the previous sections to access the “Virus & threat protection settings”. Toggle the Automatic sample submission switch to Off. Confirm the action when prompted by User Account Control (UAC).

Disable Tamper Protection

Follow steps 1-4 from the previous sections to access the “Virus & threat protection settings”. Toggle the Tamper Protection switch to Off. Confirm the action when prompted by User Account Control (UAC).

Using Group Policy Editor (For Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise)

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “gpedit.msc” and press Enter to open the Local Group Policy Editor. Navigate to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Microsoft Defender Antivirus. In the right pane, double-click Turn off Microsoft Defender Antivirus. Select Enabled to disable Windows Defender. Click Apply and then OK. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Using Registry Editor (Advanced Users)

Warning: Incorrectly modifying the registry can cause serious problems. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “regedit” and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows Defender. If the “Windows Defender” key doesn’t exist, right-click on “Microsoft,” select New > Key, and name it “Windows Defender.” Right-click in the right pane, select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value, and name it “DisableAntiSpyware.” Double-click “DisableAntiSpyware” and set its value to 1. Click OK and restart your computer.

Tips

Remember to re-enable Windows Defender as soon as possible after completing your task to protect your system.

If you are installing a different antivirus program, it will usually disable Windows Defender automatically.

Disabling Tamper Protection is necessary before permanently disabling Defender through other methods.

Comparing Methods for Disabling Defender

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods discussed for disabling Windows Defender:

Method Permanence Windows Edition Required Complexity Notes Real-time Protection Temporary All Low Quickest way to temporarily disable protection. Group Policy Editor Permanent Pro/Enterprise Medium Requires restarting the computer. Registry Editor Permanent All High Requires caution and understanding of registry editing. Cloud-Delivered Protection Temporary All Low Disables the cloud-based threat analysis feature. Automatic Sample Submission Temporary All Low Prevents sending suspicious files to Microsoft for analysis. Tamper Protection Temporary All Low Must be disabled before making permanent changes through other methods. Prevents unauthorized changes to security settings.

Keeping Your System Protected

Disabling Microsoft Defender, even temporarily, exposes your system to potential threats. Always ensure you have adequate protection in place, whether it’s re-enabling Defender or using a trusted alternative antivirus solution.

FAQ

How do I know if Windows Defender is turned off?

You can check the Windows Security app. If Defender is disabled, you’ll see a warning message indicating that your device is at risk.

Is it safe to disable Windows Defender?

It’s generally not recommended to disable Windows Defender unless you have a specific reason and an alternative security solution in place.

Will disabling Windows Defender improve my computer’s performance?

In some cases, disabling Windows Defender might slightly improve performance, especially on older systems. However, the performance gain is usually minimal.

How do I re-enable Windows Defender?

Follow the same steps as disabling it, but toggle the switches back to the “On” position. If you used Group Policy or Registry Editor, revert the changes you made and restart your computer.

Can another antivirus program run alongside Windows Defender?

No, Windows Defender typically disables itself when another antivirus program is installed to avoid conflicts.

