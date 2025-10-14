Best File Renamer Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right file renamer can save you countless hours, especially when dealing with large batches of files. In 2025, the landscape of file renaming software offers a variety of options tailored to different needs, from simple batch renaming to complex metadata-driven operations. We’ve compiled a list of the best file renamers available, considering factors like ease of use, features, and performance.

Whether you’re a photographer, archivist, or just someone who needs to organize their digital life, a good file renamer is an indispensable tool. These tools can streamline your workflow and ensure your files are named consistently and logically.

What’s the Best File Renamer to Use?

Here are seven of the best file renamers to consider in 2025, each offering unique features and capabilities:

1. Advanced Renamer

Advanced Renamer is a versatile and powerful tool for renaming files and folders in batch mode. It supports a wide range of renaming methods, including moving, copying, adding, removing, and replacing parts of filenames. It’s particularly useful for photographers and those who need to rename files based on image metadata. It also offers real-time preview, so you can see the results before applying the changes.

Advanced Renamer excels in its ability to use metadata tags, allowing you to rename files based on information like date taken, camera model, and GPS coordinates. This is invaluable for organizing large photo collections or music libraries. The software’s scripting capabilities also provide advanced users with the flexibility to create custom renaming methods.

Key Features:

Supports multiple renaming methods

Metadata-based renaming

Real-time preview

Scripting capabilities

Pricing: Free for personal use, paid versions available for commercial use.

2. Bulk Rename Utility

Bulk Rename Utility is a highly configurable and feature-rich file renaming tool designed for advanced users. It offers a vast array of options and settings, allowing for precise control over the renaming process. While it may seem overwhelming at first, its power and flexibility make it a favorite among power users. It supports regular expressions, metadata extraction, and custom scripting.

This software is particularly well-suited for complex renaming tasks that require fine-grained control. Its ability to handle regular expressions allows you to perform sophisticated search and replace operations, while its scripting capabilities enable you to automate repetitive renaming tasks. The software is also highly customizable, allowing you to tailor the interface and functionality to your specific needs.

Key Features:

Regular expression support

Metadata extraction

Custom scripting

Highly configurable interface

Pricing: Free for personal, non-commercial use; paid licenses available for commercial use.

3. NameChanger

NameChanger is a simple and intuitive file renaming tool designed for Mac users. It offers a clean and straightforward interface, making it easy to rename files in batch mode. It supports basic renaming operations like adding, removing, and replacing text, as well as more advanced features like sequence numbering and case conversion.

NameChanger is a great option for users who need a simple and easy-to-use file renamer without a lot of bells and whistles. Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to add files to the renaming queue, and its real-time preview allows you to see the results of your changes before applying them. The software is also lightweight and efficient, making it a good choice for older Macs or those with limited resources.

Key Features:

Simple and intuitive interface

Drag-and-drop file addition

Real-time preview

Basic and advanced renaming operations

Pricing: Free

4. Renamer

Renamer is another excellent file renaming tool for Mac users, offering a balance of simplicity and power. It supports a wide range of renaming methods, including sequence numbering, case conversion, and metadata-based renaming. It also features a powerful regular expression engine for advanced renaming tasks. Its user interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to learn and use.

Renamer stands out for its ability to handle complex renaming tasks with ease. Its regular expression engine allows you to perform sophisticated search and replace operations, while its metadata-based renaming capabilities enable you to rename files based on information like date taken, camera model, and GPS coordinates. The software also supports batch renaming, allowing you to rename large numbers of files quickly and efficiently.

Key Features:

Wide range of renaming methods

Regular expression engine

Metadata-based renaming

Clean and intuitive interface

Pricing: $29.99

5. File Renamer Basic

File Renamer Basic is a free and open-source file renaming tool for Windows. It offers a simple and straightforward interface, making it easy to rename files in batch mode. It supports basic renaming operations like adding, removing, and replacing text, as well as more advanced features like sequence numbering and case conversion.

File Renamer Basic is a great option for users who need a free and easy-to-use file renamer without a lot of advanced features. Its simple interface makes it easy to learn and use, and its support for basic renaming operations is sufficient for most users. The software is also lightweight and efficient, making it a good choice for older computers or those with limited resources.

Key Features:

Simple and straightforward interface

Basic renaming operations

Free and open-source

Lightweight and efficient

Pricing: Free

6. Ant Renamer

Ant Renamer is a free and open-source file renaming tool that offers a wide range of renaming options. It supports various renaming methods, including name conversion, extension modification, and date-based renaming. It also allows you to use regular expressions for more complex renaming tasks. The software’s interface is straightforward, making it accessible to both novice and experienced users.

Ant Renamer distinguishes itself with its comprehensive set of features and its open-source nature. Its ability to handle various renaming methods caters to a wide range of user needs, while its support for regular expressions provides advanced users with the flexibility to perform complex renaming tasks. The software’s straightforward interface makes it easy to learn and use, even for novice users.

Key Features:

Various renaming methods

Regular expression support

Free and open-source

Straightforward interface

Pricing: Free

7. Rename Master

Rename Master is a free and powerful file renaming utility that supports a wide range of renaming methods, including adding, removing, replacing, and numbering parts of filenames. It also supports regular expressions and metadata extraction, allowing for precise control over the renaming process. The software’s interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to use even for complex renaming tasks.

Rename Master is particularly well-suited for users who need a free and powerful file renamer with a wide range of features. Its support for regular expressions and metadata extraction allows you to perform sophisticated renaming tasks, while its clean and intuitive interface makes it easy to use even for complex operations. The software also supports batch renaming, allowing you to rename large numbers of files quickly and efficiently.

Key Features:

Wide range of renaming methods

Regular expression support

Metadata extraction

Clean and intuitive interface

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Advanced Renamer Bulk Rename Utility NameChanger Renamer File Renamer Basic Ant Renamer Rename Master Price Free/Paid Free/Paid Free $29.99 Free Free Free Metadata Support Yes Yes No Yes No No Yes Regex Support Yes Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Batch Renaming Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Scripting Yes Yes No No No No No Operating System Windows Windows macOS macOS Windows Windows Windows

Choosing the right file renamer depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. Consider the features, price, and ease of use when making your decision.

Tips

