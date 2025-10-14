Getting Google Driving Directions In Words: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Do you need to navigate somewhere but prefer written directions over a map? Getting Google driving directions in words is surprisingly easy and can be incredibly helpful when you want to focus on the road or have limited data. This guide will walk you through the process of obtaining clear, turn-by-turn written instructions from Google Maps.

Whether you’re planning a road trip, navigating a new city, or simply prefer the simplicity of written directions, this step-by-step guide will show you how to get the most out of Google Maps’ written directions feature. We’ll cover everything from initial setup to printing your directions for offline use.

How Do I Get Turn-by-Turn Driving Directions in Words from Google?

Starting Your Journey: Inputting Your Destination

Open Google Maps on your computer or mobile device. In the search bar, type in your desired destination. Click on the “Directions” button, which is usually located below the destination’s name and information.

Choosing Your Route and Transportation Mode

Select your starting point by either typing in your current location or allowing Google Maps to automatically detect it. Choose the “Driving” icon as your mode of transportation (it looks like a car). Review the suggested routes and select the one that best suits your needs.

Accessing the Written Directions

Look for the “Steps” option or an icon that represents detailed instructions. This is usually located below the map preview on the left-hand side of the screen on a computer, or as a tab at the bottom of the screen on a mobile device. Click on “Steps” to expand the detailed, turn-by-turn written directions.

Customizing and Sharing Your Directions

Review the directions carefully, noting any specific landmarks or instructions. To share the directions, look for the “Share” icon (usually a curved arrow). Choose your preferred method of sharing: you can copy the link, send it via email, or share it directly to social media.

Printing Your Directions for Offline Use

If you’re using a computer, look for the “Print” icon on the directions panel. Click on the “Print” icon to open the print preview. Adjust the print settings as needed, such as paper size and orientation. Click “Print” to print your written directions.

Tips for Getting the Most Out of Google Maps Directions

Explore alternative routes: Google Maps often provides multiple route options. Take a moment to review each one and choose the route that best fits your needs, considering factors like traffic, distance, and tolls.

Google Maps often provides multiple route options. Take a moment to review each one and choose the route that best fits your needs, considering factors like traffic, distance, and tolls. Use Street View: Before you start your journey, use Google Street View to familiarize yourself with key intersections and landmarks along your route. This can help you avoid confusion and stay on track.

Before you start your journey, use Google Street View to familiarize yourself with key intersections and landmarks along your route. This can help you avoid confusion and stay on track. Download offline maps: If you’re traveling to an area with unreliable internet access, download offline maps ahead of time. This will allow you to access directions even without a data connection.

If you’re traveling to an area with unreliable internet access, download offline maps ahead of time. This will allow you to access directions even without a data connection. Listen to audio directions: While this guide focuses on written directions, don’t forget that Google Maps also offers audio navigation. Use both in tandem for a comprehensive navigation experience.

While this guide focuses on written directions, don’t forget that Google Maps also offers audio navigation. Use both in tandem for a comprehensive navigation experience. Check for traffic updates: Before you leave, check Google Maps for real-time traffic updates. This can help you avoid congested areas and choose a faster route.

Comparing Google Maps and Waze for Driving Directions

Feature Google Maps Waze Traffic Updates Good, based on user data and historical trends Excellent, highly reliant on real-time user reports Route Options Multiple options Often finds the fastest route, even if unconventional User Interface Clean and intuitive More playful and community-focused Offline Maps Yes Yes Speed Trap Alerts Limited Prominent and community-driven

Choosing between Google Maps and Waze depends on your priorities. If you prefer a clean interface and reliable offline maps, Google Maps is a great choice. If you prioritize real-time traffic updates and community-based alerts, Waze might be a better fit.

Finding Your Way Made Easy

Google Maps offers a simple and effective way to get written driving directions, perfect for those who prefer a step-by-step text guide. By following these steps, you can easily obtain, customize, and even print your directions for a stress-free journey.

FAQ

Can I get written directions on the Google Maps app? Yes, the Google Maps app provides written turn-by-turn directions after you select your route.

How do I save Google Maps directions as a PDF? On a computer, use the print function and select “Save as PDF” as your printer option.

Can I use Google Maps offline for written directions? Yes, if you download the map area beforehand, you can access written directions offline.

Are Google Maps directions always accurate? While generally accurate, it’s always a good idea to double-check directions, especially in areas with frequent road changes.

How do I report an error in Google Maps directions? You can report errors through the “Send feedback” option within Google Maps.

