Top Screen Readers For Visually Impaired In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right screen reading software is crucial for visually impaired individuals to access digital content effectively. These tools convert text and other visual elements on a computer screen into speech or Braille output, empowering users to navigate websites, documents, and applications with ease. In this article, we will explore some of the best screen reading software options available in 2025, highlighting their key features and benefits.

The need for accessible technology is paramount, and screen readers are at the forefront of enabling visually impaired users to participate fully in the digital world. Selecting the best screen reader involves considering factors like compatibility with various operating systems and applications, speech quality, Braille support, and customization options. Let’s dive into the top contenders.

Which Screen Reader Is Right for You?

JAWS (Job Access With Speech)

JAWS is a popular screen reader developed by Vispero. It provides speech and Braille output for a wide range of applications and web browsers. JAWS is known for its comprehensive features, including advanced text-to-speech capabilities, customizable voice settings, and support for various Braille displays. It is compatible with Windows operating systems. JAWS helps users by making complex software accessible through clear audio cues and Braille output. This allows them to perform tasks such as browsing the web, writing documents, and managing emails efficiently.

Key Features:

Support for multiple languages.

Customizable voice profiles.

Integrated web browser accessibility features.

Braille display support.

Pricing: \$1,220

NVDA (NonVisual Desktop Access)

NVDA is a free and open-source screen reader for the Windows operating system. It provides speech and Braille output and supports a variety of applications and web browsers. NVDA is known for its accessibility features, including support for various Braille displays and customizable voice settings. NVDA is an excellent option for users who need a reliable screen reader without the high cost. It enables access to education, employment, and social interaction by making digital content accessible to everyone.

Key Features:

Free and open-source.

Supports various Braille displays.

Customizable voice settings.

Portable mode for use on different computers.

Pricing: Free

VoiceOver

VoiceOver is a built-in screen reader for macOS and iOS devices. It provides speech output for a wide range of applications and web browsers. VoiceOver is known for its integration with Apple devices, including support for gestures and voice commands. VoiceOver helps users by providing seamless accessibility across all Apple devices. It allows them to navigate their iPhones, iPads, and Macs with ease, making technology accessible for everyday tasks.

Key Features:

Integrated with macOS and iOS.

Supports gestures and voice commands.

Customizable voice settings.

Braille display support.

Pricing: Free (built-in)

System Access

System Access is a cloud-based screen reader developed by Serotek. It provides speech output for a wide range of applications and web browsers. System Access is known for its portability, allowing users to access their settings and preferences from any computer with an internet connection. System Access helps users by providing a consistent and accessible experience across different devices. This makes it easier for them to work and stay connected, regardless of their location.

Key Features:

Cloud-based accessibility.

Supports multiple languages.

Customizable voice settings.

Portable user profiles.

Pricing: \$399 per year

SuperNova

SuperNova is a screen magnifier and reader developed by Dolphin Computer Access. It provides speech, magnification, and Braille output for a wide range of applications and web browsers. SuperNova is known for its combined magnification and screen reading capabilities, making it a versatile tool for users with low vision. SuperNova helps users by providing a comprehensive solution for both screen reading and magnification. This allows them to customize their viewing experience and access digital content more comfortably.

Key Features:

Screen magnification and reading.

Supports multiple languages.

Customizable voice settings.

Braille display support.

Pricing: \$1,295

ChromeVox

ChromeVox is a built-in screen reader for Chromebooks. It provides speech output for web pages and Chrome browser extensions. ChromeVox is known for its simplicity and ease of use, making it a good option for users who need basic screen reading functionality. ChromeVox helps users by providing a simple and accessible way to browse the web on Chromebooks. It allows them to access online content and complete basic tasks without needing to install additional software.

Key Features:

Integrated with Chrome OS.

Supports web pages and Chrome extensions.

Simple and easy to use.

Free

Pricing: Free (built-in)

Feature Comparison Table

Feature JAWS NVDA VoiceOver System Access SuperNova ChromeVox Operating System Windows Windows macOS/iOS Windows Windows Chrome OS Price \$1,220 Free Free \$399/year \$1,295 Free Braille Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Customization High High Medium Medium High Low Cloud-Based No No No Yes No No

Choosing the right screen reader depends on your specific needs and preferences. This table helps compare features and prices to make an informed decision.

Tips for Choosing the Right Screen Reader

Consider Compatibility: Ensure the screen reader is compatible with your operating system and frequently used applications.

Ensure the screen reader is compatible with your operating system and frequently used applications. Evaluate Speech Quality: Listen to samples of the screen reader’s voice output to ensure it is clear and easy to understand.

Listen to samples of the screen reader’s voice output to ensure it is clear and easy to understand. Test Braille Support: If you use a Braille display, verify that the screen reader supports it and provides accurate Braille output.

If you use a Braille display, verify that the screen reader supports it and provides accurate Braille output. Check Customization Options: Look for a screen reader that allows you to customize voice settings, keyboard shortcuts, and other features to suit your needs.

Making Digital Content Accessible

Creating accessible digital content is essential for ensuring that visually impaired users can access and interact with information effectively. By following accessibility guidelines and best practices, developers and content creators can make their websites, documents, and applications more inclusive.

FAQ

What is screen reading software?

Screen reading software converts text and other visual elements on a computer screen into speech or Braille output, enabling visually impaired users to access digital content.

Is NVDA really free?

Yes, NVDA (NonVisual Desktop Access) is a free and open-source screen reader for the Windows operating system.

Which screen reader is best for beginners?

VoiceOver, built into macOS and iOS, is often recommended for beginners due to its ease of use and integration with Apple devices. ChromeVox is also a good option for basic web browsing on Chromebooks.

Do screen readers work with all websites?

While screen readers can access most websites, the accessibility of a website depends on how well it adheres to accessibility guidelines. Websites with proper semantic structure and alternative text for images are generally more accessible.

Digital Accessibility Matters

Selecting the right screen reader is a significant step toward digital independence for visually impaired individuals. Consider your specific needs, test different options, and choose the software that best empowers you to access and navigate the digital world confidently.

Related reading