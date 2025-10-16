Best 360 VR Walkthrough Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating immersive experiences is now easier than ever with the advancement of 360 VR walkthrough software. These tools allow you to create virtual tours of spaces, providing a realistic and engaging experience for users. Whether you’re in real estate, architecture, or education, the right software can significantly enhance your presentations and marketing efforts.

As we move into 2025, the landscape of 360 VR walkthrough software continues to evolve. This article highlights five of the best options available, each with its unique features and benefits, helping you choose the perfect solution for your needs.

Which 360 VR Software is Right For You?

Matterport

Matterport is a leading platform for creating and sharing 3D digital twins of real-world spaces. It uses advanced scanning technology to capture detailed data, which is then processed into an interactive 3D model. This software is widely used in real estate, construction, and facilities management.

Matterport’s ease of use and high-quality output make it a favorite among professionals. Its cloud-based platform allows for easy sharing and collaboration, and its integration with other software enhances its versatility. Users can add tags, notes, and other interactive elements to their virtual tours.

Key Features:

High-resolution 3D scanning

Cloud-based platform for easy sharing

Integration with other software

Interactive elements like tags and notes

Pricing: Starts at $69 per month.

Cupix

Cupix is a powerful 360 VR walkthrough software designed for construction and facility management. It focuses on providing accurate and detailed documentation of project sites. Cupix allows users to capture 360-degree images and create virtual tours that can be used for progress monitoring, quality control, and collaboration.

Cupix stands out for its ability to integrate with BIM (Building Information Modeling) software. This integration allows users to compare the planned design with the actual construction progress, identifying discrepancies and potential issues early on. Its robust reporting features provide valuable insights for project management.

Key Features:

Integration with BIM software

Progress monitoring and quality control tools

Robust reporting features

360-degree image capture

Pricing: Starts at $500 per month.

3DVista

3DVista offers a comprehensive solution for creating interactive virtual tours. It supports a wide range of media formats, including 360-degree photos, videos, and 3D models. 3DVista is known for its customizable features and user-friendly interface, making it suitable for various industries.

3DVista’s standout feature is its ability to add interactive elements such as hotspots, embedded videos, and audio commentary. This allows users to create engaging and informative virtual tours that provide a rich user experience. The software also supports live video tours, enabling real-time interaction with viewers.

Key Features:

Support for various media formats

Customizable interactive elements

User-friendly interface

Live video tour capabilities

Pricing: Starts at $249 per month.

Roundme

Roundme is a platform designed for creating and sharing immersive 360 VR experiences. It’s known for its ease of use and focus on visual appeal. Roundme allows users to create virtual tours by uploading 360-degree photos and adding interactive elements.

Roundme excels in creating visually stunning virtual tours. Its intuitive interface and powerful editing tools make it easy to enhance the appearance of your tours. The platform also offers social features, allowing users to share and discover virtual tours created by others.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use interface

Powerful editing tools

Social sharing features

Focus on visual appeal

Pricing: Starts at $29 per month.

Kuula

Kuula is a popular platform for creating and hosting 360 VR tours. It’s known for its simplicity and affordability, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Kuula allows you to easily upload 360-degree photos and create virtual tours with interactive elements.

Kuula’s strength lies in its ease of use and cost-effectiveness. Its straightforward interface makes it simple to create and share virtual tours. The platform also offers features like branding customization and analytics, allowing you to track the performance of your tours.

Key Features:

Simple and affordable

Easy-to-use interface

Branding customization

Analytics for tour performance

Pricing: Starts at $19 per month.

Feature Comparison

Feature Matterport Cupix 3DVista Roundme Kuula 3D Scanning Yes No No No No BIM Integration No Yes No No No Interactive Elements Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Live Video Tours No No Yes No No Social Sharing Yes No No Yes Yes Starting Price $69/month $500/month $249/month $29/month $19/month

Tips

Consider your industry: Different software solutions cater to specific industries. Choose one that aligns with your needs.

Different software solutions cater to specific industries. Choose one that aligns with your needs. Evaluate ease of use: Opt for a platform with a user-friendly interface to minimize the learning curve.

Opt for a platform with a user-friendly interface to minimize the learning curve. Check for integration: Ensure the software integrates with other tools you use, such as BIM or CRM systems.

Ensure the software integrates with other tools you use, such as BIM or CRM systems. Assess customization options: Look for software that allows you to customize the appearance and functionality of your tours.

Selecting the Right VR Solution

Choosing the right 360 VR walkthrough software depends on your specific requirements and budget. Each of the options listed above offers unique features and benefits, so carefully consider your needs before making a decision.

FAQ

What is 360 VR walkthrough software?

360 VR walkthrough software allows you to create virtual tours of spaces using 360-degree images or 3D models, providing an immersive experience for users.

What are the benefits of using 360 VR walkthrough software?

It can enhance marketing efforts, improve communication, and provide a realistic representation of spaces for various applications.

What industries use 360 VR walkthrough software?

Real estate, architecture, construction, education, and tourism are some of the industries that commonly use this type of software.

How much does 360 VR walkthrough software cost?

Prices vary widely, ranging from free options to enterprise-level solutions costing several hundred dollars per month.

Can I use 360 VR walkthrough software on my mobile device?

Yes, many platforms offer mobile apps or mobile-friendly interfaces for creating and viewing virtual tours.

Related reading