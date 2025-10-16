How To Disable Background Apps In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11 offers a plethora of features and customization options, but sometimes, background apps can hog system resources, leading to sluggish performance and reduced battery life. Disabling these apps can significantly improve your computer’s speed and efficiency. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to disabling background apps in Windows 11, allowing you to regain control over your system’s resources.

By carefully managing which applications are allowed to run in the background, you can optimize your computer’s performance and extend battery life on laptops and tablets. Let’s explore the various methods available in Windows 11 to disable background apps and fine-tune your system for optimal efficiency.

Want to Stop Apps From Running in the Background on Windows 11?

Method 1: Using the Settings App

The Settings app provides a straightforward way to control which apps can run in the background. This method is ideal for users who want a simple and intuitive interface.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on Apps in the left-hand sidebar. Select Apps & features. Locate the app you want to disable from running in the background. Click the three vertical dots next to the app’s name. Choose Advanced options. Under “Background apps permissions,” use the dropdown menu to select Never.

Method 2: Using Battery Saver

Battery Saver mode can also help restrict background app activity, especially useful for laptop users.

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on System. Select Power & battery. Under “Battery saver,” toggle the Turn on battery saver automatically if my battery falls below: option to On and adjust the percentage as desired. Check the box for Lower screen brightness while in battery saver. Expand the Battery usage section to see which apps are using the most battery. Click the three vertical dots next to the app’s name. Choose Manage background activity. Under “Background apps permissions,” use the dropdown menu to select Never.

Method 3: Using Group Policy Editor (For Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, and Education)

The Group Policy Editor offers more granular control over background app permissions, but it’s only available on Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type gpedit.msc and press Enter. Navigate to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > App Privacy. Locate the Let Windows apps run in the background setting. Double-click on the setting to open it. Select Enabled and then choose Force Deny from the “Default for all apps” dropdown menu. Click Apply and then OK.

Method 4: Modifying Registry Editor (Advanced Users)

Modifying the Registry Editor provides an alternative method for disabling background apps, but it’s recommended for advanced users only, as incorrect changes can cause system instability.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter. Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\BackgroundAccessApplications . Right-click in the right pane and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the new value GlobalUserDisabled . Double-click on GlobalUserDisabled and set its value to 1. Click OK and close the Registry Editor.

Tips

Regularly review your background app permissions to ensure that only necessary apps are running.

Consider disabling background apps for applications you rarely use.

Monitor your system’s performance after making changes to identify any potential issues.

If you experience problems with a specific app after disabling its background permissions, try re-enabling them.

Table: Comparing Methods for Disabling Background Apps

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods discussed above, highlighting their ease of use, availability, and level of control. Choosing the right method depends on your Windows 11 version and your comfort level with system settings.

Method Ease of Use Windows 11 Edition Control Level Settings App High All Basic Battery Saver High All Basic Group Policy Editor Medium Pro, Enterprise, Edu Advanced Registry Editor Low All Advanced

Regain System Resources on Windows 11

Disabling background apps in Windows 11 can significantly improve your system’s performance and battery life. By following the methods outlined above, you can effectively manage which applications are allowed to run in the background, optimizing your computer for a smoother and more efficient experience.

FAQ

How do I know which apps are running in the background? You can check which apps are running in the background by opening the Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) and looking at the “Background processes” section.

Will disabling background apps affect their functionality? Yes, disabling background apps may affect their functionality. Some apps may not be able to receive notifications or update automatically if they are not allowed to run in the background.

Is it safe to disable all background apps? While it’s generally safe to disable most background apps, it’s recommended to avoid disabling essential system processes or applications that you rely on for critical functions.

How often should I review my background app permissions? It’s a good practice to review your background app permissions every few months or whenever you install new applications.

Can I re-enable background apps if I change my mind? Yes, you can easily re-enable background apps by following the same steps you used to disable them and selecting a different permission option (e.g., “Always” or “Let Windows decide”).

Related reading