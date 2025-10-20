Best 2D Animation Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating captivating animations doesn’t require a Hollywood budget. With the right 2D animation software, anyone can bring their stories to life. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best options available in 2025, catering to different skill levels and creative needs. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned professional, there’s a 2D animation software on this list that can help you achieve your artistic vision.

The world of 2D animation software is constantly evolving, with new features and capabilities being added all the time. Keeping up with the latest trends and choosing the right tool can be a daunting task. We’ve done the research for you, so you can focus on what matters most: creating amazing animations.

What’s the Best 2D Animation Software for You?

Toon Boom Harmony

Toon Boom Harmony is the industry standard for 2D animation, used by major studios for feature films and television series. Its powerful toolset and flexible workflow make it ideal for complex projects and professional animators. It offers both frame-by-frame animation and rigging capabilities, along with advanced compositing and effects.

Harmony’s robust feature set allows for highly detailed and expressive animation. It supports a wide range of animation styles, from traditional hand-drawn to cut-out animation. The software also integrates seamlessly with other production tools, making it a valuable asset for collaborative projects.

Powerful rigging tools for character animation

Advanced compositing and effects capabilities

Support for both frame-by-frame and cut-out animation

Seamless integration with other production tools

Pricing: Starting at $25/month.

Adobe Animate

Adobe Animate is a versatile 2D animation software that’s popular among web designers and game developers. It’s known for its vector-based animation tools, which allow you to create scalable graphics without losing quality. Animate also supports interactive animation, making it a great choice for creating animated ads, games, and websites.

Animate’s intuitive interface and extensive online resources make it accessible to beginners, while its advanced features cater to experienced animators. The software integrates seamlessly with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications, such as Photoshop and Illustrator, streamlining the animation workflow.

Vector-based animation tools for scalable graphics

Support for interactive animation

Integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications

Intuitive interface and extensive online resources

Pricing: $22.99/month.

TVPaint Animation

TVPaint Animation is a powerful 2D animation software that’s designed for professional animators. It’s known for its realistic brush engine, which allows you to create natural-looking strokes and textures. TVPaint also supports a wide range of animation techniques, including rotoscoping and stop-motion animation.

TVPaint’s focus on traditional animation techniques makes it a favorite among animators who prefer a hand-drawn look. The software’s customizable interface and scripting capabilities allow you to tailor it to your specific workflow.

Realistic brush engine for natural-looking strokes and textures

Support for rotoscoping and stop-motion animation

Customizable interface and scripting capabilities

Focus on traditional animation techniques

Pricing: One-time purchase of $590.

OpenToonz

OpenToonz is a free and open-source 2D animation software that’s used by professional studios and independent animators alike. It’s based on the software used by Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio. OpenToonz offers a wide range of features, including advanced color palettes, scanning tools, and effects.

OpenToonz’s open-source nature makes it a great choice for animators who want to customize the software to their specific needs. The software’s active community provides ample support and resources for users of all skill levels.

Free and open-source

Based on the software used by Studio Ghibli

Advanced color palettes, scanning tools, and effects

Active community support

Pricing: Free

Synfig Studio

Synfig Studio is another free and open-source 2D animation software that’s designed for creating vector-based animations. It uses a unique system of bones and distortions to create smooth and fluid movements. Synfig also supports a wide range of effects, including gradients, blurs, and distortions.

Synfig’s focus on vector-based animation makes it a great choice for creating animations with a clean and modern look. The software’s modular design allows you to add new features and functionality as needed.

Free and open-source

Vector-based animation tools

Bone-based animation system

Modular design

Pricing: Free

Moho Pro

Moho Pro (formerly Anime Studio) is a powerful 2D animation software that’s known for its rigging capabilities. It uses a bone-based rigging system that allows you to create complex character animations with ease. Moho Pro also supports a wide range of animation styles, including traditional animation, cut-out animation, and stop-motion animation.

Moho Pro’s intuitive interface and extensive library of pre-built characters and animations make it accessible to beginners, while its advanced features cater to experienced animators. The software also supports scripting, allowing you to automate repetitive tasks.

Powerful rigging tools for character animation

Support for traditional animation, cut-out animation, and stop-motion animation

Intuitive interface and extensive library of pre-built assets

Scripting capabilities

Pricing: $399.99

Feature Comparison

Software Price Rigging Vector-Based Open Source Industry Standard Toon Boom Harmony Starting at $25/month Yes No No Yes Adobe Animate $22.99/month Yes Yes No No TVPaint Animation $590 (one-time) No No No No OpenToonz Free Yes No Yes No Synfig Studio Free Yes Yes Yes No Moho Pro $399.99 Yes Yes No No

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of each software. Use this to help you decide which 2D animation software best fits your needs and budget.

Tips

Start with a free trial: Many 2D animation software programs offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test out different programs and see which one you like best.

Many 2D animation software programs offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test out different programs and see which one you like best. Consider your skill level: If you’re a beginner, you’ll want to choose a program that’s easy to learn. If you’re an experienced animator, you’ll want a program that offers advanced features.

If you’re a beginner, you’ll want to choose a program that’s easy to learn. If you’re an experienced animator, you’ll want a program that offers advanced features. Think about your budget: 2D animation software can range in price from free to hundreds of dollars. Consider your budget when choosing a program.

2D animation software can range in price from free to hundreds of dollars. Consider your budget when choosing a program. Check out online tutorials: There are many online tutorials available for 2D animation software. These tutorials can help you learn the basics of animation and get the most out of your software.

There are many online tutorials available for 2D animation software. These tutorials can help you learn the basics of animation and get the most out of your software. Join an online community: There are many online communities of 2D animators. These communities can provide support, advice, and inspiration.

Choosing Your 2D Animation Platform

Selecting the perfect 2D animation software hinges on your specific needs, skill level, and budget. Each option presented offers unique strengths, so take the time to explore the trials and resources available to find the ideal fit for your creative journey.

FAQ

What is the best 2D animation software for beginners?

Adobe Animate and Moho Pro are often recommended for beginners due to their user-friendly interfaces and extensive tutorials.

Is 2D animation still relevant in 2025?

Absolutely! 2D animation remains a popular and versatile medium for storytelling, advertising, and entertainment.

Are there any free 2D animation software options?

Yes, OpenToonz and Synfig Studio are excellent free and open-source alternatives.

**Which

How do I stop 2d animation software: 6 best to use in 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Related reading