How To Hard Reset Your IPhone: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Is your iPhone acting up? Sometimes a simple restart isn’t enough to solve the problem. When your iPhone is frozen, unresponsive, or experiencing persistent glitches, a hard reset, also known as a force restart, can often be the solution. This guide will walk you through the steps to perform an iPhone hard reset on different iPhone models.

A hard reset forces your iPhone to shut down and restart, clearing its memory and potentially resolving software issues. It’s important to note that a hard reset is different from a factory reset, which erases all data from your device. Don’t worry, a hard reset won’t delete your photos, apps, or other personal information.

What’s the Best Way to Hard Reset My iPhone?

The method for performing a hard reset varies depending on your iPhone model. Here’s how to do it on different devices:

Hard Resetting iPhone 8 and Later Models (Including iPhone SE 2nd & 3rd Generation)

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button (power button) until the Apple logo appears.

Hard Resetting iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Press and hold both the Side button (power button) and the Volume Down button simultaneously. Continue holding both buttons until the Apple logo appears.

Hard Resetting iPhone 6s and Earlier Models (Including iPhone SE 1st Generation)

Press and hold both the Home button and the Side button (power button) simultaneously. Continue holding both buttons until the Apple logo appears.

What to Do if Your iPhone Still Won’t Turn On After a Hard Reset

Check the charging port: Make sure the charging port is clean and free of debris. Use a can of compressed air to gently remove any dust or lint.

Make sure the charging port is clean and free of debris. Use a can of compressed air to gently remove any dust or lint. Try a different charging cable and adapter: A faulty charging cable or adapter can prevent your iPhone from charging.

A faulty charging cable or adapter can prevent your iPhone from charging. Leave it charging for a while: Sometimes, an iPhone that has completely run out of battery needs to charge for at least 15-30 minutes before it can be turned on.

Sometimes, an iPhone that has completely run out of battery needs to charge for at least 15-30 minutes before it can be turned on. Connect to a computer: Connect your iPhone to a computer and see if iTunes or Finder recognizes it. If it does, you may be able to restore it.

Tips for a Smooth Hard Reset

Back up your iPhone regularly: While a hard reset doesn’t erase your data, it’s always a good idea to back up your iPhone in case something goes wrong.

While a hard reset doesn’t erase your data, it’s always a good idea to back up your iPhone in case something goes wrong. Don’t interrupt the process: Once you’ve started a hard reset, don’t release the buttons until you see the Apple logo.

Once you’ve started a hard reset, don’t release the buttons until you see the Apple logo. Consider other troubleshooting steps first: Before resorting to a hard reset, try other troubleshooting steps, such as closing apps or restarting your iPhone normally.

Before resorting to a hard reset, try other troubleshooting steps, such as closing apps or restarting your iPhone normally. Know your model: Make sure you’re using the correct hard reset method for your specific iPhone model.

Comparing Hard Reset Methods for Different iPhone Models

iPhone Model Button Combination iPhone 8 and later (incl. SE 2nd/3rd) Volume Up (quick press), Volume Down (quick press), Side Button (hold) iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Side Button + Volume Down Button (hold) iPhone 6s and earlier (incl. SE 1st) Home Button + Side Button (hold)

This table summarizes the different button combinations needed for each iPhone model, ensuring you use the correct method for your device.

Fixing Common iPhone Issues

Performing a hard reset can be a quick and easy solution for many common iPhone issues, such as freezing, unresponsiveness, or app crashes. By following these simple steps, you can get your iPhone back up and running in no time.

FAQ

Will a hard reset delete my data? No, a hard reset will not delete your photos, apps, or other personal information. It simply forces your iPhone to restart.

How often should I hard reset my iPhone? You should only hard reset your iPhone when it’s experiencing problems. There’s no need to do it regularly.

What’s the difference between a hard reset and a factory reset? A hard reset forces your iPhone to restart, while a factory reset erases all data from your device and restores it to its original factory settings.

My iPhone is still frozen after a hard reset. What should I do? Try connecting your iPhone to a computer and restoring it using iTunes or Finder. If that doesn’t work, you may need to contact Apple support.

Can a hard reset fix a software update issue? Yes, in some cases, a hard reset can resolve issues caused by a corrupted software update.

Related reading