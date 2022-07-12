Microsoft Store is offering a bunch of its products at discounted prices in preparation for the back-to-school shopping craze. More than a dozen laptops are on sale, and so are other Microsoft devices and accessories. Offers can help you save hundreds of dollars on specific items, but you might want to secure your purchases now as the offers are only available for a limited time, from July 11 through September 11.

A huge portion of the store’s sale deals comprises Windows 11 PCs. It includes the Surface Laptop 4, which is now $300 off (until July 24). The biggest deal available now is the 16GB/512GB Intel EVO Core i7 11th Gen Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 14″ Laptop with 14.0″ 4K UHD IPS touchscreen. It offers an amazing $910 discount, but there are more laptops to check. Here is the complete list and their respective discounts that will end on July 18:

Lenovo Ideapad 5i Pro 82L9006DUS 16 Laptop (Save $460)

HP 15-dy2067ms 15.6″ Laptop (Save $210)

HP 15-dy2046ms 15.6 Laptop (Save $190)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i 82AT00F0US 10″ Tablet (Save $140)

HP 14-fq0039ms 14″ Laptop (Save $165)

Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro 82L500F5US 16 Laptop (Save $410)

Lenovo Ideapad 5i 82FG0165US 15.6 Laptop (Save $340)

Lenovo 100e 81M80035US 11.6 Laptop (Save $89)

ASUS VivoBook 15 R565EA-US31T 15.6″ Laptop (Save $150)

ASUS VivoBook 15 R565EA-US51T 15.6″ Laptop (Save $170)

Lenovo Legion 5i 82JK00B9US 15″ Gaming Laptop (Save $280)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506IE-US73 15.6″ Laptop (Save $250)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506IHR-US51 15.6″ Laptop (Save $100)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FX506HCB-US51 15.6″ Laptop (Save $250)

Apart from these PCs, Microsoft is also offering a discount on its Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro Keyboard through a bundle. The deal provides a $340 discount and will end on August 21. Additionally, the stylish Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Headset with Dolby Atmos virtualized surround sound will save you up to $125 until July 31. Other select Microsoft PC accessories, such as Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse, are also discounted by up to 30%.