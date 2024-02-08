Benefits of Google One AI Premium Plan

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Along with the rebranding of Bard to Gemini, Google today announced the new Google One AI Premium Plan that will cost $19.99 per month and will allow users to access Google’s most advanced AI model, Ultra 1.0. In addition to the Ultra 1.0 access, the new Google One AI Premium Plan offers lot of other benefits. Read about them in detail below.

Google One AI Premium Plan features:

Access to Gemini Advanced: Gemini Advanced is far more capable than Gemini at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects. Gemini Advanced not only allows you to have longer, more detailed conversations; it also better understands the context from your previous prompts. Access to expanded multimodal capabilities, more interactive coding features, deeper data analysis capabilities and more will be coming in the future.

Gemini Advanced is far more capable than Gemini at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects. Gemini Advanced not only allows you to have longer, more detailed conversations; it also better understands the context from your previous prompts. Access to expanded multimodal capabilities, more interactive coding features, deeper data analysis capabilities and more will be coming in the future. 2TB of storage : This storage limit across Google Photos, Gmail and Google Drive can also be shared with up to 5 people.

: This storage limit across Google Photos, Gmail and Google Drive can also be shared with up to 5 people. Access to Gemini in Google Apps: Help you write in Gmail and Docs: Get help writing invites, resumes, and more — from brainstorming ideas to polishing your final draft Create original images in Slides : Effortlessly create relevant visuals for presentations — just by typing a few words Enhance your video quality in Meet: Magically enhance the quality of your video by reducing noise, increasing sharpness, and fixing the lighting

10% back from the Google Store on purchases like devices (only available in some locations)

from the Google Store on purchases like devices (only available in some locations) More Google Meet features like longer group video calls (limit without a subscription is 1 hour)

like longer group video calls (limit without a subscription is 1 hour) More Google Calendar features like enhanced appointment scheduling

You can purchase Google One AI Premium plan here. Once purchased, Gemini Advanced can be accessed with a new Gemini app on Android and in the Google app on iOS in more than 150 countries and territories in English. It will be available for purchase in more regions and languages in the coming months.