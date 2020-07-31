The toads who do battle are going to toadally battle when Battletoads battles onto Xbox, Game Pass and Steam next month. Did I do good there? I’m not sure. It’s a Friday.

The Dlala Studios developed return to Rare Studios’ belovedly difficult action game will be the series’ first new installment in 25 long, long years. Those who played the last entry as kids are now haunted by their adult lives. Those who played it as adults are likely crying reading this.

Anyways, Battletoads will give players access to the three battling Battletoads who do battle as toads – Zitz, Rash and Pimple – as they beat up stuff with their green reptile hands.

Of course, the original games’ infuriating high-speed hoverbike sections return; controllers may be broken.

“The tenacity and split-second reflexes required to beat the original Battletoads has given it a fearsome reputation among fans,” said Rare’s head of brand and licensing, Adam Park on Xbox Wire.

“Dlala’s new approach focuses on maintaining this mayhem while ensuring you have enough options to play at your own pace. That includes bringing in some buddies for couch co-op, which allows up to three players to drop in and out at will, along with difficulty settings designed to suit everyone from Tadpole to Battletoad.”