EA has officially announced in a teaser for the announcement, that Battlefield 6 will be revealed on the 9th of June.

The exceptionally brief teaser just announces the name of the latest game, as well as the date and time for the event, June 9th at “7AM PDT / 4PM CEST” which is also 3 PM is BST.

From this teaser, as well as a previous leak, it appears that the latest game, simply titled “Battlefield” is going to need a (2021) caveat whenever we talk about it from now on as it rudely adopts the name for the entire series for itself.

Remarkably, despite the series soon having twelve mainline entries, there hasn’t been a game till now that simply called itself Battlefield, but that likely won’t save it from confusion when talking broadly about the franchise.

After this official reveal for the game on the June 9th, we can expect to see a little bit more about the title during the upcoming EA Play on July 22nd, which will undoubtedly add more steam to the hype train.

The previous leak, which you can still watch on the series’ subreddit, shows a video that was meant for internal use only. In this video, which needs a serious epilepsy warning, you can catch a few glimpses of the near future setting that this new game is set to take place in, before showing off the same logo and title for “Battlefield”.

Battlefield 6 is expected to launch sometime near Christmas 2021. There’s no specific date yet, but the upcoming reveal might just announce one.