Battlefield 6 aims to deliver 128 player matches for current-gen games

DICE’s in-development Battlefield 6 will reportedly bring collosal 128-player matches to current and last-gen game consoles this year.

Described as a soft-reboot of the series, Battlefield 6 is currently set to release on a wide range of consoles from Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Of course, players will also be able to experience the game on PC.

Multiple details of the upcoming shooter were disclosed by credible franchise leaker Tom Henderson. The leaker claims that DICE is set on returning to the modern military style of Battlefield 3 and 4, despite early whitebox footage showing unfinished last-century soldiers.

Henderson explains that current-gen and last-gen versions of Battlefield 6 will likely have different player counts. Xbox Series and PS5 consoles will feature massive 128-player skirmishes whilst Xbox One and PS4 are instead targeting 64.

“When it comes to Battlefield 6 releasing on last-gen consoles, I understand there’s going to be a lot of people a little bit annoyed within the community because it essentially means that the current-gen version is going to be limited in some aspects,” Henderson explained.

“However, I’ve been told that is simply not the case, and a completely different studio or a different part of [DICE] is working on the previous-gen version and it’s something that we simply should not be worried about.”

Henderson’s mention of a return to Battlefield 3 isn’t the only time we’ve heard of the beloved game being brought up regarding DICE’s new project. Past leaks have mentioned the title being remade alongside the upcoming sixth entry, much like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.