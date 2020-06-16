We’re less than two months away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the South Korean giant is expected to release a couple of new products, the most anticipated of which are the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Fold 2.

We have been hearing various rumors about both the Note20 and Galaxy Fold 2 for quite some time now and while we can’t exactly confirm whether any of the rumors are true, we have some important information about the Galaxy Fold successor.

Recently, China’s 3C certification site has approved the battery capacity of Galaxy Fold 2, while the certification site is yet to approve the Fold 2. While we don’t know much about the specs of Samsung’s upcoming Fold, the certification site sort of revealed the battery capacity of the Galaxy Fold 2.

As you may already know, the original Galaxy Fold packs two battery — 2135 mAh and 2245 mAh, so basically that’s 4380 mAh. The Galaxy Fold 2 will be no different, but it’s just that the battery capacity in the Galaxy Fold successor will be slightly better than its predecessor.

According to the 3C certification site, the battery capacity of one of the batteries of the upcoming Fold will be 2275 mAh. And since the difference between the capacity of the two batteries is just over 100 in Galaxy Fold, we can say that we’ll see a very similar difference in Fold 2 as well. We can expect the combined battery capacity of about 4500 mAh for Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung is going to launch Galaxy Fold 2 alongside Galaxy Note20 on August 5.

via Nashvillechatterclass