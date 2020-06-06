Both Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Fold 2 are going to be Samsung’s upcoming flagship category smartphone and while they are very different from each other, Samsung is reportedly going to unveil them on the same date that’s on August 5 — roughly two months from now. Though, it’s not the first time that we’re hearing the August release for Galaxy Note20 and Fold 2 as we reported about the same last month. However, we’re completely unaware of the exact date, something which we got to know just now.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung is likely to hold its online-only Unpacked event for the first time. However, Samsung made no announcement regarding the release date and whether the event will be online-only. Needless to say, things can change and we might get a different launch date for the Note20 and Fold 2.

Unlike its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be somewhat cheaper and will be equipped with Samsung’s Ultrathin Glass (UTG) technology, which may allow Samsung to offer a stylus option for the device. Galaxy Note20 lineup, on the other hand, will have three variants — Galaxy Note20, Note20+, and Note20 Ultra. You can know more about the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series from here, and you can click here for more information about the Galaxy Fold 2.

