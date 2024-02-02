Bard's future seems to be in doubt

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Recent developments in the code of Google’s Bard website, which can now generate images, suggest a potential rebranding effort for the company’s generative AI services. Strings in the code indicate that Google might be considering renaming Bard to “Gemini,” with similar changes anticipated for Assistant with Bard, potentially simplifying them to “Gemini.” This is the source:

"BARD RENAME? What's going on??" thread to collect the recent mess of my posts (1/7) — Bedros Pamboukian (@bedros_p) February 1, 2024

The public Bard website’s code includes flags that allow quick replacement of “Bard” with “Gemini” in text strings, except for the logo label. The rebranding extends to Bard Advanced, an unreleased paid version of the AI chat tool, where the strings suggest it could be named “Gemini Advanced.”

This move appears to be part of a broader strategy by Google to streamline its generative AI offerings. Recent reports also indicate a plan to rename the improved version of Assistant to “Gemini,” aligning Bard and Assistant with Bard under a unified “Gemini” brand.

However, it’s worth noting that other generative AI products, such as Duet AI for Workspace, may retain their current branding. This suggests a potential distinction between consumer-facing products (branded under Gemini) and enterprise-focused tools (branded under Duet AI).

Observers wait to see if Google’s rebranding extends to other AI services, providing clarity on their generative AI branding strategy.