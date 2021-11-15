Automatic music detection coming soon to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams has a music mode which will enable support up to 32 kHz sampling rate mono audio at 128 kbps, and it will also optimize its internal audio processing settings for reproducing music with high fidelity.

Teams also has a ML-based noise suppression which considers any non-speech signal as noise. To avoid suppressing music, Microsoft has built an ML-based music detector. Whenever music is heard by the mic, Teams will automatically notify users to enable high-fidelity music mode to transmit music without any loss in quality.

This will give the end user the choice whether music is indeed an unwanted background noise, such as when calling into a meeting from a coffee shop, or if music is a desired signal, such as when participating in a music lesson.

This automatic music detection feature is coming to Teams in Jan, 2022.

Source: Microsoft