Microsoft Teams will soon get Music Mode for high fidelity audio

Microsoft is now working on a new feature called “Music Mode” for Microsoft Teams users. With the new music mode, Teams will support up to 32 kHz sampling rate mono audio at 128 kbps, and it will also optimize its internal audio processing settings for reproducing music with high fidelity.

Teams can also automatically adjust the audio bitrate based on the available bandwidth. In the music mode, Microsoft will allow users to turn off other audio features such as echo cancellation and noise suppression.

To benefit from this improved fidelity, professional microphones and headphones or high quality external loudspeakers are ideal (no Bluetooth headsets). Built-in microphones and speakers on laptops such as the Surface Book will also deliver good experience.

Microsoft Music Mode will be available later this month for all users.

Source: Microsoft