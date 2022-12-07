Microsoft To Do now shows your tasks due today by auto-populating My Day list

Microsoft specializes in producing tools that keep professionals productive and organized. One of them is Microsoft’s very own To Do app, which has just received a new feature that will allow it to remind you of your task due dates.

In this new update, the app now supports the ability to auto-populate the My Day list with the user’s tasks due today. That said, the feature comes in the form of a reminder highlighting due dates. The list can be accessed by simply opening Microsoft To Do app and clicking on the My Day list.

‘With this new feature, your tasks will automatically appear in My Day on their due dates. This will help you stay on top of your priorities and stay organized throughout the day. This is in addition to the existing capability in which you can add tasks manually in My Day,” says Microsoft’s Anmol Varma in a blog post announcing the feature’s release. “We are confident that this new feature will help users stay organized and on top of their tasks, and we can’t wait for all of our users to try it out.”

According to Microsoft, the rollout’s development is just at 5% as of writing, but it could soon be available to more users in the coming weeks.

Aside from the To Do app, Microsoft also released other new features on its other apps, including Teams, which now integrates Adobe Acrobat and even received a bunch of new features in the November update. Excel also received its November update, giving it Chart Data Foils and ‘Show Changes’ features. Other features recently rolled out by Microsoft to its services and products include support for images as choices on Microsoft Forms and scheduled post feature and Focused Inbox on LinkedIn.