Adobe Acrobat is now integrated into Microsoft Teams

Microsoft announced Monday that it has finally integrated Adobe Acrobat into Microsoft Teams, making it easier for collaborating professionals to view their PDFs from the communication platform.

“Apps designed for collaboration can help keep employees in the flow of work by bringing the apps, data, and workflows to the user. With Adobe Acrobat Sign and Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe has played a vital role in bringing collaborative apps to Teams,” says Microsoft’s Evan Westenberger in a blog post announcing the news. “Building on this momentum, we’re excited to announce the new integration of Adobe Acrobat into Microsoft Teams. This new experience helps remove the friction of switching between apps for organizations that prefer to work with their PDFs through Adobe Acrobat. This new integration may help result in more efficiency, improved security, and reduce costs.”

With this integration, Teams users can now set Acrobat as the default app for their PDFs in Teams, giving them direct access to its functions in one place. These abilities include sharing and reviewing PDFs, document commenting and annotations, processing, exporting, accessing PDFs stored in Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive, and more. Microsoft also applied necessary actions to ensure security in this integration.

“Protecting sensitive information is core to every person and organization,” explains Westenberger. “From a digital security standpoint, PDFs collaborated on are sent to Adobe Document Cloud servers in the region in which the user is located for transient processing. They are then deleted within 24 hours. The documents remain encrypted both in transit and at rest during this process.”

While the number of features is interesting, it’s worth noting that access to them depends on whether the users or teams of professionals have Acrobat accounts. This specifically applies to the premium features, which need an Acrobat Standard or Pro account. Here is a detailed list of features free and paid Acrobat users can use.