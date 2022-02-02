ASUS VivoBook 15 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get on the market right now. Yet, what makes it more accessible is the 10% discount deal it is now offering on Amazon.

ASUS VivoBook 15 has all the basic features you need for a handy laptop. It is a sensible choice for students and office individuals looking for a reliable yet budget-wise laptop. It has an 8GB DDR4X RAM and 128 GB SSD storage, complementing the powerful Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor (up to 4.1 GHz, 2 cores, 6M cache) of VivoBook 15. With these things, the unit can get things done swiftly and efficiently.

You are also assured of flawless security and performance with the integration of Windows 10 Home in S mode. As a plus, it comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor and Windows Hello that further take your login process to a new level of security.

In terms of build, ASUS VivoBook 15 can challenge its bigger rivals. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD NanoEdge bezel display with a stunning 83% screen-to-body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle. Meanwhile, Its hinge joint, internal components, and body are strengthened by a metal support brace underneath the keyboard. The material also provides a much more stable platform when typing and using the touchpad. Nonetheless, despite the additional protection of the metal layer, its stunning slate-gray body stays portable and lightweight at 3.97 pounds. This lets you bring your ASUS VivoBook 15 everywhere with ease.

And when the darkness starts, be amazed by the full-size backlit keyboard on ASUS VivoBook 15. Making your typing experience even more enjoyable and comfortable are the 1.4 mm key travel and the ergonomically designed, sturdy, one-piece construction of the keyboard

And if you need to connect your laptop, ASUS VivoBook 15 has the complete set of ports you need for the job: reversible USB C 3.2 port, USB 3.2 Type-A, USB 2.0 ports, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader.