Asus has started rolling out the first Android 11 Beta build to the ZenFone 6 users. The new update brings Android 11 features to the phone along with some Asus exclusive features. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:

Upgraded system to Android 11.

Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 11. If you want to downgrade the device’s software version to Android 10 by official software package, it will erase all data from your device’s internal storage.

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 11.

Removed Private Listening and ZenUI Help.

Integrated PowerMaster features into Battery Settings. Removed Avast scanning engine.

Removed Smart group icon alignment and Icon packs functions. Allowed to organize app icons cross screens after tapping empty area.

Introduced new ZenUI design.

Support to keep Bluetooth connection when airplane mode is activated.

Added Notifications history and Bubbles settings.

Support navigation gestures for 3rd-party launcher.

The new update is available to ZenFone 6 users who have signed up to become part of the beta test. Unfortunately, as this is a beta update, there is no incremental OTA update available and users will have to download the full 1.3 GB update file.

Via: XDA Developers