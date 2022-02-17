The price of gaming laptops is not a joke, so getting big discounts on them can really entice any game addict. One of the hottest deals you can check out is Newegg’s $1,211 discount on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop. The slash is unbelievable, but it can offer you more. The laptop can deliver unparalleled power, speed, and shiny specs that can guide you to the path of game victories.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop features 40 GB system memory for intense multitasking and gaming, high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, and 1 TB Solid State Drive (PCI-e) + 2TB Solid State Drive (PCI-e). With the details mentioned, you can save files fast and store more data. It also means faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. Further boosting the performance of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is the Intel Core i9-11900H processor (24 M Cache, up to 4.80 GHz) and the 165 Hz refresh rate of the 16″ WQXGA display.

As for the build, ROG Zephyrus M16 definitely makes the cut. The streamlined design fits a 16-inch display on a 15″ ultra-slim chassis, making it lighter and smaller than its predecessor. It also features a dot matrix design on the lid that is made with a precision CNC milling process, creating 8279 tightly-spaced perforations. In addition, the prismatic film gleams under it to give it an extra shimmering effect against the stark “Off-Black.” Meanwhile, a soft-touch coating covers the palm rest of the laptop. With the said thin coating, the smudge and fingerprints are minimized to help prolong the unit’s sleek styling and subtle sparkle. Finally, the 180-degree ErgoLift feature lets you open up more viewing angles. With ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16, you can flip the screen all the way back with pure flexibility. Here are the other specifications of the laptop:

CPU: Intel Core i9-11900H Processor (24M Cache, up to 4.80 GHz)

Memory: Up to 40GB DDR4 RAM

Hard Drive: Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive and 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive

Operating System: Windows 10 Home, free upgrade to Windows 11

Display: 16″ WQXGA Display with 165Hz refresh rate

Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1600

Backlit Keyboard: Yes

Ports:

1 x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C/ power delivery

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x RJ-45 Connector

1 x Audio Jack

Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics Memory

Audio: Dolby Atmos Audio

Media Drive: Micro SD Card Reader

Optical Drive: None

Wireless Connectivity: Wireless-AX and Bluetooth Combo

Bluetooth: Yes

Fingerprint Reader: Yes

Battery: 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion

Dimensions: 13.98 x 9.57 x 0.79 in

Weight: 4.19 lbs

Color: Eclipse Grey

