According to the latest news published by a Chinese news outlet, Asus is planning to introduce a successor to the last year’s ASUS ROG Phone III, which is a successor to the last year’s ASUS ROG Phone II, in Q3 of 2020.

The news report, however, didn’t shed light on the specs of Asus’s upcoming gaming phone. But what it did clarify is that the processor that will power the ROG Phone III will be powered by Qualcomm‘s upcoming flagship mobile processor, Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 855 Plus in the month of July last year, and it’s likely that Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 865 Plus during the same time frame.

Just for a quick refresher, the ASUS ROG Phone II was also released back in July last year. So, in all likelihood, the ROG III might also release in the same month. And if that happens, ROG Phone III will be one of the first smartphones to pack the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. On the contrary, Asus may also push the release date further if Coronavirus fears stay for that long. Either way, until we hear about the release date from Asus, we cannot be so sure.

ASUS ROG Phone III predecessor the ROG Phone II features a huge 24MP front-facing camera, and dual rear camera, one of them being a 48MP shooter. Other specs include 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/512GB/1TB storage capacity, and a 6000mAh battery.