Xbox Controller Driver Error [7 Easy Fixes]

The Xbox Controller Driver Error can be a real annoyance. As a passionate gamer, nothing frustrates me more than technical glitches. This issue can arise because of various reasons, such as:

Faulty or damaged USB ports and cables.

Hardware issues with the controller.

Outdated or corrupt Xbox controller drivers.

Out-of-date Windows operating system.

Settings related to USB power management.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through each method that I personally found effective in resolving this problem.

1. Preliminary Checks

Before jumping into more complex solutions, you should:

Check USB Ports and Cables – Look for signs of fraying, cuts, or kinks in the cable. Experiment with a different USB cable to see if the issue resolves. Also, systematically plug the controller into each USB port. Make sure to clean the ports thoroughly before plugging the cable. You can use a can of compressed air.

– Look for signs of fraying, cuts, or kinks in the cable. Experiment with a different USB cable to see if the issue resolves. Also, systematically plug the controller into each USB port. Make sure to clean the ports thoroughly before plugging the cable. You can use a can of compressed air. Check for Hardware Issues – Look for any apparent damages like loose buttons or joysticks. Ensure the battery compartment is clean, and the batteries are properly seated. Also, try connecting the controller to another PC or console. If it works on another system, the issue likely lies with your PC.

– Look for any apparent damages like loose buttons or joysticks. Ensure the battery compartment is clean, and the batteries are properly seated. Also, try connecting the controller to another PC or console. If it works on another system, the issue likely lies with your PC. Install pending Windows updates – Go to Settings>Windows Update>Check for Updates>Install all. Restart your system to apply them.

An outdated driver can lead to compatibility issues and errors such as Xbox controller driver error.

Right-click on the Start button and choose Device Manager. Look under “Universal Serial Bus devices” or “Xbox Peripherals” for your controller. Right-click on the controller entry and select Update driver. Opt for Search automatically for drivers for automatic search and installation. Alternatively, you can select Browse my computer for drivers. Restart your device after the driver update.

3. Reinstall the Xbox Controller Driver

This process removes and freshly installs the driver, potentially fixing any corrupt files causing the Xbox controller driver error.

In Device Manager, right-click on the Xbox controller and choose Uninstall device. Restart your system or unplug and then replug the controller. Windows should recognize the device and reinstall the correct driver automatically.

Outdated or corrupt Bluetooth drivers can prevent your wireless controller from functioning correctly.

Right-click the Start button and select Device Manager. Find your Bluetooth adapter in the list of devices. Right-click on the Bluetooth adapter and select Update driver. Choose to search automatically. Restart your PC after updating the driver.

5. Run the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Windows has built-in troubleshooters designed to diagnose and fix various hardware issues, including those related to Xbox controllers.

Press Windows + R to open the Run Command window. Type msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic and press Enter. Click Next to begin the troubleshooting process. Windows will commence scanning for hardware-related issues. If any problems are detected, click Apply this fix.

6. Disable USB Selective Suspend

The USB Selective Suspend feature helps save power by putting unused USB devices in a low-power state. However, this can sometimes cause issues with device connectivity and functionality, causing the Xbox controller driver error.

Search for and open the Control Panel. Click on Power Options and then on Change plan settings next to your active power plan. Under Advanced settings tab, expand USB settings and then USB selective suspend setting. Change both settings to Disabled.

If the above steps didn’t show the USB selective suspend settings, then follow these steps:

Right-click on the Start button and select Device Manager. Locate and expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers section. Within this section, you’ll find several USB Root Hubs and USB controllers. If you’re not sure which one your device is connected to, you’ll need to apply the following changes to each hub and controller listed. Right-click on a USB Root Hub and choose Properties. Switch to the Power Management tab, uncheck the box next to “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power,” and click OK. Repeat these steps for each of the other USB Root Hubs and controllers as necessary.

7. Use a Powered USB Hub

A powered USB hub can provide a stable power supply to your devices. This is particularly useful if your PC’s USB ports are underpowered or overloaded.

Get a reliable powered USB hub. Connect the hub to a power source and then to your PC. Plug the Xbox controller into the hub and check for functionality.

That’s it. These are all the effective ways to fix the Xbox controller driver error. Starting with simple checks like examining the USB ports and cables and gradually progressing to software and driver updates can effectively resolve the issue.

If none of the methods worked for you, contact Xbox support for troubleshooting.