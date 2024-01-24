Best Linux Games - Top 20 Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you looking for the best Linux games?

According to ProtonDB’s latest stats, more than 70% of the top AAA games on Steam are now playable on Linux, either natively or through the Proton compatibility layer.

Today, I’ll discuss the top 20 games you can play on your Linux system without any issues.

So, let’s start!

1. Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most popular games across the globe. It’s a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game that’s also a sequel to the Defense of the Ancients game.

In Dota 2, two teams comprising five players have to destroy the Ancient in the base of the opponents. Specifically, Ancient is a structure that each team has to protect for themselves. Using some tactics and skills, players coordinate with the team to fight their opponents.

Notably, Dota 2 has more than 120+ heroes, and each of them has a different skill set and abilities. This makes it extremely engaging and different from other Linux games.

Availability: Steam (Free)

2. SuperTuxKart

SuperTuxKart is the most enjoyable multiplayer racing game. Think of this game as Mario Kart being open source with multiple characters, game modes, and cheerful music.

The game is based on mascots of several open-source projects, such as Mozilla Thunderbird. In SuperTuxKart, you’ll have a real story mode to complete and unlock characters and different tracks along the journey.

So, if you’re a fan of Kart racing games like Mario Kart or Beach Buggy Blitz, you should try this game on your Linux system.

Availability: Steam (Free)

3. Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 is a famous multiplayer shooter game that’s also available for Linux distribution. This game was launched in 2007. However, it’s still updated and very much alive.

Team Fortress 2 features different game modes, such as King of the Hill, Control Points, Capture the Flags, and others. Moreover, it allows you to customize your characters with hundreds of weapons.

It also contains cosmetic items that add a personal touch to your character.

Availability: Steam (Free)

4. War Thunder

War Thunder is a cross-platform multiplayer online game that features armored vehicles, aviation, and naval craft from the Cold War and the World Wars. Additionally, it includes battles in the water, air, and land which makes it different from first-person shooting games.

Moreover, you can unlock new camouflage and weapons to get an edge over others.

So, if you’re looking for a combined arms battle experience or a historic battle simulation, try War Thunder!

Availability: Steam (Free)

5. 0 A.D.

0 A.D. is another open-source game based on historic economies and battles. It’s a real-time strategy game where you need to build civilizations and fight wars against other kingdoms.

In 0 A.D., you engage in ancient combat in the year 0AD. In addition, this game offers a lifelike experience where you’ll fight battles, trade technologies, and raise an army.

You can also download mods to improve your gameplay.

Availability: Official Website (Free)

6. The Battle for Wesnoth

The Battle for Wesnoth offers both solo and multiplayer modes. It’s a free, open-source turn-based strategy game where you defend your Kingdom.

It offers several terrains on which you can battle. You need to strategically attack your enemies to defend your territories.

If you love to play historic and strategic games on your Linux distro, then give The Battle for Wesnoth a try!

Availability: Steam (Free)

7. Xonotic

Xonotic is a fast-paced first-person shooter. It has several game modes, such as Capture the Flag, Death Match, etc. If you’ve ever played Quake II, you’ll find Xonotic a refreshingly similar.

Specifically, Xonotic has more than 16 different game modes. Each gets unlocked after completing certain levels of the game. Moreover, to unlock new levels, you must defeat the enemies using your weapons and fulfill the mission objective.

Availability: Official Website (Free)

8. Fishing Planet

If you’re looking for a Linux game where you can step back and relax and look at the breathtaking visuals, then Fishing Planet is the right choice for you.

It’s quite different from most games and yet enjoyable to play. You play as an angler who tries to catch fish in a hyper-realistic world with 170+ species.

Fishing Planet uses Artificial Intelligence to make the gaming experience more lifelike. So, in case you want to virtually experience fishing, this can be fun.

Availability: Steam (Free, $29.99 for additional content or DLC packs)

9. Hedgewars

Hedgewars is a strategy game that features cute hedgehog-like characters. This game is all about comedy, strategy, artillery, and lots of fun.

Each player has a team of pink hedgehogs that fight with each other to eliminate the characters of the opponent team. These battles take place on a destructible 2D map which also has a turn-based attacking system.

During the battle, you’re allowed to use weapons, such as rocket launchers and grenades from your artillery collection.

Availability: Steam (Free)

10. AdVenture Capitalist

In the AdVenture Capitalist game, you start from being humble to a grand financial success. You need to invest assets, build your business, and attract other investors.

This game is about becoming a brave young investor who strategically attracts investors to boost their business and then hires managers for venture management.

The main objective is to make as much money as possible.

Availability: Steam (Free, $9.99 for Savy Investor Bundle)

11. Dead Maze

Want to play a survival game on Linux? Try Dead Maze. The goal is to survive and collect resources in a world full of zombies.

You have to monitor your health, collect food, build shelters, and fight with the zombies. This game required constant cooperation and attention to avoid thirst, hunger, and infection by the zombies’ attack.

Availability: Steam (Free)

12. AssaultCube

AssaultCube has a fast arcade-like environment and it’s based on the Cube engine. It’s a multiplayer, open-source, first-person shooter game that’s free to play on a Linux system.

AssaultCube offers both single and multiplayer gaming modes. In addition, it allows you to use recoils for performing innovative and unique moves.

AssaultCube has simple graphics and gameplay, together with a great player base.

Availability: Official Website (Free)

13. Urban Terror

Urban Terror features an enjoyable gaming experience and is based on Quake III. It’s another popular multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by FrozenSand.

Urban Terror provides diverse maps, customizable load-outs, and different types of matches, including team-based matches, and free-for-alls. Its unique blend of acrobatic movements and realistic gameplay sets it apart in the first-person shooting genre.

Urban Terror also features different modes like Capture the Flag, Death Match, Last Man Standing, and many others. Its responsive controls and fast-paced gameplay make it fun to play.

Availability: Official Website, Snap Store (Free)

14. Wakfu

Wakfu is a tactical turn-based game that has an interesting storyline and game mechanics. It’s a popular multiplayer online role-playing game with a remarkable art style.

In Wakfu, you engage in battles and use different adventurer classes and their functionalities to create an amazing turn-based fighting experience.

Besides this, there’s a whole world to cherish and explore in Wakfu.

Availability: Steam (Free)

15. The King’s Request: Physiology and Anatomy Revision Game

The King’s Request: Physiology and Anatomy Revision is a simple 2D short adventure game that tests your knowledge related to physiology, science, medicine, anatomy, health, nursing, pharmacy, and exercise.

In this game, each correct answer makes up your path to victory and saves the kingdom.

Best of all, there aren’t negative points for an incorrect answer.

Availability: Steam (Free)

16. No More Room in Hell

No More Room in Hell stands out for its horror cinematics and first-person shooting game components. This makes it a must-play game if you’re looking for a complete action-packed zombie survival game.

The main aim of is to survive in a fear-inducing zombie-occupied world and complete the given tasks. This game primarily has two modes, Survival and Objective mode.

In addition, each mode has its own set of rules which keeps No More Room in Hell interesting.

Availability: Steam (Free, $5.49 for Original Sound Track Volume 1)

17. Valheim

Valheim is a Viking-themed survival game. What sets it apart from the crowd is its randomly generated world, co-op feature, and visually appealing PS2 style.

The main focus is to slay legendary monsters to bring order to Valheim’s chaotic purgatory. Its engaging gameplay, general mysterious air, and visual style make it a worthwhile game to play.

Availability: Steam ($8.19)

18. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or CS: GO is one of the most popular multiplayer first-person shooters ever.

In CS: GO, two teams compete with each other to complete their objects. Each game consists of more than one round, and at the end of each round, players are rewarded with currency for purchasing new weapons or upgrading the current ones.

Availability: Steam (Free, $14.99 for Prime Status Upgrade)

19. Dying Light

The Dying Light is a post-apocalyptic game series that’s popular because of its design, story, and overall gameplay.

You play as an undercover agent tasked with breaking into Harran’s quarantine area. It features parkour and a city with a day-and-night cycle, where zombies are slow during the daytime and more active at night.

The game also offers a multiplayer mode where you can invite three friends.

Availability: Steam ($9.99)

20. Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the latest addition to the iconic turn-based strategy. This game invites players to lead their selected civilization from the ancient era to the space age.

Specifically, Civilization VI has new innovative features like combined armed units, unstacked cities, golden and dark ages, and climate changes.

This game lets you engage in diplomacy, lead armies, and compete with historical leaders to build your civilization as a world power. If you love turn-based mechanics and deep strategic games, then you won’t find any game better than Civilization VI.

Availability: Steam ($5.99)

So, now you have a list of 20 best Linux games. Feel free to explore and and let me know which one you liked the most in the comments below!