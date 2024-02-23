Age of Empires Mobile Gameplay Trailer released

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

A new gameplay trailer of the much anticipated Age of Empires Mobile game was released today by TiMi Studio Group. Check it out below.

Embark on an exhilarating adventure in the brand-new Age of Empires world and forge unbreakable bonds with friends anytime and anywhere! Dive into an epic war strategy experience with rich real-time controls, stunning visuals and historical heroes on grand battlefields. Seize the reins of your empire, rally allies from every corner of the globe, and reclaim your once radiant glory!

The development team behind this game also published a video about the development of this game. Producer Robin spoke about the development process of the game and the expectations behind it while the Lead Game Designer Cross gave a brief intro of the dev team and how TiMi and World’s Edge maximized their strengths during the development of Age of Empires Mobile. Finally, Senior Operation Manager Shay and Senior Game Designer Peter gave a detailed overview of unique gameplay and strategic elements. Check out the video below.

FEATURES:

EXPERIENCE A NEW AGE OF EMPIRES:

Familiar elements from the classic Age of Empires games merge with brand-new and mobile-specific gameplay. Engage in strategic resource management, develop unique technologies, and train diverse armies to build and defend your kingdom from scratch.

CONQUER A REALISTIC WORLD:

Discover and conquer a vast and lifelike world where you can witness mist rising over expansive seas, the rays of sunlight illuminating snowy mountain ridges, and oases emerging in the desert. This vividly realistic world is also rich in resources for you to develop your nation and fuel your ever-growing armies. But beware, hidden dangers lurk in unexpected places – enemies could be waiting in ambush in the woods nearby!

DOMINATE IMMERSIVE BATTLEFIELDS:

Experience glorious medieval cities turned battlegrounds. Strategize with precision, targeting archer towers, breaching gates, and capturing central edifices. Engage in grand alliance battles with thousands of global players in real-time combat amid dynamic, interactive cities for an authentic medieval battlefield experience on your mobile devices.

CONTROL TROOPS IN REAL TIME:

Command up to five troops, freely maneuvering them across vast maps and intense battlegrounds. You can also control siege engines, aiding your alliance to gain the upper hand in fierce combat. Mastery of controls is crucial here!

DEPLOY LEGENDARY HEROES:

Choose from over 40 epic heroes spanning various civilizations. Familiar faces like Joan of Arc, Leonidas, and Julius Caesar are joined by intriguing new allies such as the Queen of Sheba, Khalid ibn al-Walid, and Rani Durgavati. Combine the unique attributes of different heroes to create your own powerful and unique force!

RAISE MIGHTY CIVILIZATIONS:

Choose from civilizations like the magnificent Chinese, the grandiose Romans, the elegant and solemn Franks, or the glittering Byzantium, with even more civilizations set to debut. Experience the medieval era with high-definition graphics and richly detailed environments.

You can pre-register Age of Empires Mobile using the below links: