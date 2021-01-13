ASUS announces two new dual-screen laptops at CES 2021

At CES 2021, ASUS today announced two new dual-screen laptops, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482).

Both these laptops feature upgraded ScreenXpert 2 software with new features to take advantage of dual screens. The stylus included with ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED and ZenBook Duo 14 allows users to enjoy high-precision 4096 pressure-level input for writing or drawing. Both the devices come with the new Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS Plus), which uses the ErgoLift hinge and auto-tilting ScreenPad Plus to increase overall cooling airflow by up to 49%.

Both models also include ASUS Control Panel, a fully customizable app on ScreenPad Plus that enables users precise and intuitive control of creative apps, including brush-size adjustment, saturation, layer opacity and more. Control Panel currently works with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro and After Effects.

You can read about both these laptops in detail below.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582):

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is the next-generation, ultra-powerful 15-inch laptop that is equipped with the new tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus, a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 4K OLED HDR display for effortless multitasking. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED offers groundbreaking performance that is backed by up to the latest generation Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3070 laptop GPU graphics. It is also validated as an NVIDIA Studio laptop — the ultimate laptops for content creators. Expanding upon the original innovative design, ScreenPad Plus incorporates an auto-tilt mechanism that automatically raises the rear of the secondary display by 9.5° for improved readability and to reduce potential glare. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED with the Intel Core i9 processor has the power and performance to drive cross-screen workflows using ScreenPad Plus and the main display. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, delivering silky-smooth graphics and supercharging video-editing and 3D animation applications with the power of real-time ray tracing. The full set of I/O ports features two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) takes wireless speeds to the next level for ultra-smooth connections. Additionally, with a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 X 4 SSD and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED accelerates workflows and optimizes productivity. The frameless screen design features a 93% screen-to-body ratio for more immersive visuals. The brilliant 4K OLED HDR touchscreen delivers ultra-vivid colors and deep blacks with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which is reflected by the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Also, the touchscreen is PANTONE Validated, ensuring superb color accuracy for graphics professionals.

ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482):

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is a 14-inch Intel Evo-verified laptop that features ASUS ScreenPad Plus, the secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main FHD NanoEdge display for effortless multitasking. ZenBook Duo 14 packs heavyweight performance into its slim, 16.9-mm profile with a powerful combination of 11th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics or the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. ZenBook Duo 14 also features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with the 11th Generation Intel processors to optimize performance: using Performance mode, users can enjoy a performance boost of up to 40% compared to a similar standard laptop. With the same auto-tilt mechanism as UX582, the secondary display on ZenBook Duo 14 is tilted by 7° for improved readability and to reduce potential glare. The laptop provides a superbly immersive viewing experience, offering ultraslim bezels, an expansive 93% screen-to-body ratio and a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display that is super-bright at up to 400 cd/m2. ZenBook Duo 14 is PANTONE Validated for professional-grade color accuracy and offers a wide 100% sRGB color gamut. It is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light, so it is comfortable to use for long productivity sessions. Battery life has been boosted to an exceptional 17 hours for all-day productivity, and a USB-C Easy Charge feature offers versatile charging from either a USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger or any standard USB-C charger. For easy connections to peripherals, ZenBook Duo 14 has comprehensive high-performance I/O connectivity, including a pair of the latest Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports. These support Power Delivery and DisplayPort, and the 40 Gbps bandwidth enables users to connect an external 8K display or two 4K UHD displays. ZenBook Duo 14 also features WiFi 6 (802.11ax) that is enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology.

Source: Asus