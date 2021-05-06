The delayed first expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes you to Ireland to take on a cult when it releases on May 13th.

In leaked details by Aggiornamenti Lumia, we now know a little more about the upcoming first expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which we thought was pretty alright!

“Journey to 9th-century Ireland and unravel the secrets of a mystical cult: The Children of Danu” the leaked blurb reads for the DLC. “Fight your way through cursed forests and dazzling landscapes as you come to the aid of the High King of Ireland, Flann Sinna.”

From the sounds of the “gain influence among Gaelic kings” and “take down a dark and mysterious druidic cult,” it sounds like more of the same Valhalla gameplay loop in a new setting that’ll hopefully be nicely distinct from England’s rolling hills.

Assassin's Creed® Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids

(Release Date May 13) | XBOX, 12.57 GB pic.twitter.com/oSXAYT1JDm — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) April 22, 2021

Even if this DLC is just more of the same Assassins Creed Valhalla gameplay, it should be a good deal of fun as you Viking your way through the picturesque British Isles with more story content motivation.