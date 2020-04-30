After yesterday’s reveal of the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, Ubisoft has released the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer.

While not a gameplay trailer, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla does give us a peek into the world of the upcoming Viking-inspired game.

Taking place during the Viking Raids on the British Isles – between the years 7923-850AD – the upcoming Ubisoft title sees us in the role of a Viking warrior invading the English lands.

During a battle against British soldiers, our unnamed Viking protagonist fights one absolute unit of a man. Just as things are looking as bleak as they could look, our protagonist pulls out a hidden blade and does the sneaky stab that the titular assassins are known for.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer does reveal that the game is a cross-platform title that will be releasing accross Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The game will launch this holiday, presumably around the launch of Microsoft’s next-gen console.

The game will be coming to Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as PC, although the trailer doesn’t reveal that.