Ubisoft finally revealed the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series after a lengthy live drawing livestream last night. After around nine hours, Ubisoft revealed the title as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a Nordic take on the “historical” action series.

Most impressive about the reveal however is the fact that Ubisoft is developing the game across fifteen different development studios. Fifteen!

The gargantuan developmental effort was revealed after the reveal of the game’s title.

“Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal,” Ubisoft revealed. “We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl!”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be properly revealed during a trailer that’s launching today at 8am PDT. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as soon as the trailer drops.

There’s no news on what platforms the game will be playable on, however, with Assassin’s Creed games typically targeting as many platforms as possible during a holiday release, we expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be a cross-generation release ranging from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

This new Assassin’s Creed title isn’t the only (presumably) cross-gen title planned for Ubisoft as Watch Dogs Legion will also see a release across all platforms this holiday.