Happy Thursday! It’s time for your weekly free offering from the Epic Games Store and this week, ARK: Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection have dropped their price tags for all to enjoy.

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’ve read at least one article before, then welcome back! Hope you’re staying well.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s new security process. You’ll need 2FA enabled on your account to claim.

You can claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim them, regardless of your method of choice.

It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape!

You can get ARK: Survival Evolved for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

The ULTIMATE collection is here! It all began in ’93, and now, the weapon-based fighting game series that swept the world is ready to be taken home in a new stellar collection! Six NEOGEO titles as well as one mysterious, unreleased game are featured! Each game features Online Battle Modes as well as a Museum Mode and Music Player. This collection is a must-have for all SAMURAI SHODOWN fans across the globe!

You can pick up Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Both ARK: Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection will be free until June 18th, at 4pm BST, so you have just under a week to pop over to the Epic Games Store and press the big “GET” button for each game.

Next week, both Pathway and The Escapists 2 will be free for the week. Make sure you check back in next Thursday to see what Epic’s offering up after that. Happy gaming!